Jio announces limited period 'Festival Bonanza offer' with up to Rs 4,500 worth of benefits

The Rs 599 and Rs 899 postpaid plan buyers will be able to get all the benefits of the Festival Bonanza offer.

Reliance Jio has announced a “festival bonanza” offer for its Jio Fiber users. With this offer, Jio Fiber users will get benefits worth up to Rs 4,500. Notably, the offer is valid only on two particular postpaid JioFiber plans and new connections purchased between 1 – 9 October. Also Read - JioBook with 11.6-inch compact display and JioOS launched in India

Jio announces Festival Bonanza Offer: Check details

The newly announced Festival Bonanza Offer is applicable for only two postpaid JioFiber plans. The Rs 599 and Rs 899 postpaid plan buyers will be able to get all the benefits. The offer is now live on Jio’s official website. The interested buyers just need to have a JioFiber connection and buy a new plan out of these two. Also Read - Airtel, Jio likely to price 5G plans at an affordable price to promote faster adoption: Report

Notably, Rs 599 is a 6 months plan whereas Rs 899 plan comes with a validity of 3 months. Also Read - Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000

Jio offer on Rs 599 postpaid plan

With the new Rs 599 plan, customers will get Rs 1,000 off at Reliance Digital, Rs 1,00 off on Myntra, Rs 1,000 off on Ajio and Rs 1,500 off on Ixigo.

The postpaid plan already offers 3.3TB of monthly data with 30Mbps speed. It also comes with more than 15 OTT platforms, and 550+ on-demand TV channels. If needed, buyers can avail of a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app.

Jio offer on Rs 899 postpaid plan

Customers will get Rs 500 off on Reliance Digital, Rs 500 off on Myntra, Rs 1,000 off on Ajio and Rs 1,500 off on Ixigo.

The JioFiber Rs 899 postpaid plan offers 3.3TB of monthly data with 100 Mbps speed. Just like the other plan, this also offers access to more than 15 OTT platforms, and 550+ on-demand TV channels. If needed, buyers can avail of a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app.

For the unversed, Jio today launched JioBook is official in the country and it comes with a compact and minimal design. It will be sold on the Government eMarketplace (GeM). The JioBook is priced at Rs 19,500 and is available on the government’s GeM website.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 3:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 4, 2022 3:56 PM IST
