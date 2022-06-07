comscore Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Brings In 4g Mobile Connectivity To Pangong Lake In Ladakh
News

Jio brings in 4G mobile connectivity to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Telecom

In the month of May, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis and Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block.

jio

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

4G services in Ladakh: Adding to its list of many firsts, Reliance Jio launches 4G voice and data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh and becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area. Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Hon’ble Member of Parliament inaugurated Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and the other parts of the world. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Jio brings mobile telephony service to Kedarnath trek route

On the occasion, Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio. This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

In the month of May, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis and Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block . Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar and Demchok in the region. Jio is also providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.

Recently, Reliance Jio become the first telecom operator in the country to offer mobile telephony service to the Kedarnath trek route. The service that provides telecom services between the Kedarnath shrine and Gaurikund was inaugurated by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

“With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees,” Reliance Jio said in a statement, as reported by PTI, announcing the development adding that the service would enable users to stay connected with their near and dear ones using voice and video calls.

As far as details of this newly launched service are concerned, Jio said that it has already installed a full capacity tower at Sonprayag, which is one of the key halt locations in the Kedarnath trek route. The company plans to install five more towers between the Kedarnath Shrine and Gaurikund. Of these, Jio, which is one of India’s largest telecom operators has already installed telecom towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint. It plans to install two more telecom towers in this route soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 3:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2022 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now available at a massive discount of Rs 10,000
Deals
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now available at a massive discount of Rs 10,000
Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

automobile

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Wearables

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Telecom

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Features

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999