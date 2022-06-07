Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

4G services in Ladakh: Adding to its list of many firsts, Reliance Jio launches 4G voice and data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh and becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area. Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Hon’ble Member of Parliament inaugurated Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and the other parts of the world. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Jio brings mobile telephony service to Kedarnath trek route

On the occasion, Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio. This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff by Diwali 2022: Report

In the month of May, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis and Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block . Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar and Demchok in the region. Jio is also providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.

Recently, Reliance Jio become the first telecom operator in the country to offer mobile telephony service to the Kedarnath trek route. The service that provides telecom services between the Kedarnath shrine and Gaurikund was inaugurated by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti Chairman Ajendra Ajay.

“With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees,” Reliance Jio said in a statement, as reported by PTI, announcing the development adding that the service would enable users to stay connected with their near and dear ones using voice and video calls.

As far as details of this newly launched service are concerned, Jio said that it has already installed a full capacity tower at Sonprayag, which is one of the key halt locations in the Kedarnath trek route. The company plans to install five more towers between the Kedarnath Shrine and Gaurikund. Of these, Jio, which is one of India’s largest telecom operators has already installed telecom towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint. It plans to install two more telecom towers in this route soon.