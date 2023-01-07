Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur: Check details

Reliance Jio has been steadily expanding the presence of its True 5G network in cities across the country. Earlier this week, the company said that it is bringing its 5G services to Ludhiana, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Siliguri. Today the telecom operator announced that it is beginning the roll out of its True 5G network in Rajasthan starting with three cities. These cities are Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur. Also Read - Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, says its True 5G network is available in 72 Indian cities

Jio’s True 5G network launch in the state was flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot via a special event at State Data Centre in Jaipur. With today’s launch, the company’s 5G network is available in a total of four cities in the state, which includes Nathdwara, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur. Also Read - BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on the launch of 5G services,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion. Also Read - Motorola smartphones to get Jio True 5G support in India

In addition to flagging off its 5G services in Rajasthan, Jio said that in the next couple of months, Jio True 5G services will also be available in Kota, Ajmer and Bikaner. Furthermore, the company said that by the end of 2023, ‘every town, taluka and tehsil of Rajasthan will have Jio True 5G coverage’. This timeline coincides with the timeline that the company has set for the roll out of its 5G services across the country.

Jio True 5G network availability

With today launch, Jio’s True 5G network is available in a total of 75 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where the service is available:

— Delhi

— Mumbai

— Varanasi

— Kolkata

— Nathdwara

— Jodhpur

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Chennai

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Pune

— 33-districts of Gujarat

— Ujjain temples

— Kochi

— Guruvayur temple

— Tirumala

— Vijayawada

— Vishakhapatnam

— Guntur

— Lucknow

— Trivandrum

— Mysuru

— Nashik

— Aurangabad

— Chandigarh

— Mohali

— Panchkula

— Zirakpur

— Kharar

— Derabassi

— Bhopal

— Indore

— Bhubaneshwar

— Cuttack

— Jabalpur

— Gwalior

— Ludhiana

— Siliguri

It is worth noting that at the moment, Jio’s True 5G network is available at no additional cost to Jio’s 5G subscribers. However, they need to recharge their phones with a minimum value of Rs 239 to be able to use the service. Furthermore, the company’s 4G subscribers don’t need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card as the company’s 4G SIM cards are 5G-enabled.