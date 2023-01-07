comscore Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Brings Its 5g Network To Jodhpur Jaipur And Udaipur Says The Service Is Available In 75 Indian Cities
News

Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur, says the service is available in 75 Indian cities

Telecom

Jio today announced that it is bringing its True 5G network to three more cities in Rajasthan. Check availability here.

Highlights

  • Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur: Check details
  • Jio today launched its True 5G network in three more Indian cities.
  • With this, Jio’s 5G network is available in a total of 75 Indian cities.
Jio in Rajasthan

Reliance Jio has been steadily expanding the presence of its True 5G network in cities across the country. Earlier this week, the company said that it is bringing its 5G services to Ludhiana, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Siliguri. Today the telecom operator announced that it is beginning the roll out of its True 5G network in Rajasthan starting with three cities. These cities are Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur. Also Read - Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, says its True 5G network is available in 72 Indian cities

Jio’s True 5G network launch in the state was flagged off by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot via a special event at State Data Centre in Jaipur. With today’s launch, the company’s 5G network is available in a total of four cities in the state, which includes Nathdwara, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur. Also Read - BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

“I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on the launch of 5G services,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion. Also Read - Motorola smartphones to get Jio True 5G support in India

In addition to flagging off its 5G services in Rajasthan, Jio said that in the next couple of months, Jio True 5G services will also be available in Kota, Ajmer and Bikaner. Furthermore, the company said that by the end of 2023, ‘every town, taluka and tehsil of Rajasthan will have Jio True 5G coverage’. This timeline coincides with the timeline that the company has set for the roll out of its 5G services across the country.

Jio True 5G network availability

With today launch, Jio’s True 5G network is available in a total of 75 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where the service is available:

— Delhi
— Mumbai
— Varanasi
— Kolkata
— Nathdwara
— Jodhpur
— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Chennai
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Gurugram
— Noida
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— Pune
— 33-districts of Gujarat
— Ujjain temples
— Kochi
— Guruvayur temple
— Tirumala
— Vijayawada
— Vishakhapatnam
— Guntur
— Lucknow
— Trivandrum
— Mysuru
— Nashik
— Aurangabad
— Chandigarh
— Mohali
— Panchkula
— Zirakpur
— Kharar
— Derabassi
— Bhopal
— Indore
— Bhubaneshwar
— Cuttack
— Jabalpur
— Gwalior
— Ludhiana
— Siliguri

It is worth noting that at the moment, Jio’s True 5G network is available at no additional cost to Jio’s 5G subscribers. However, they need to recharge their phones with a minimum value of Rs 239 to be able to use the service. Furthermore, the company’s 4G subscribers don’t need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card as the company’s 4G SIM cards are 5G-enabled.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2023 5:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Ola S1 is now available in 6 new colours: Check details
automobile
Ola S1 is now available in 6 new colours: Check details
Here s when your Oppo smartphone will get ColorOS 13 update

Mobiles

Here s when your Oppo smartphone will get ColorOS 13 update

No, Apple is not planning to launch iPhone SE 4 at all

Mobiles

No, Apple is not planning to launch iPhone SE 4 at all

Mercedes to launch 10 new cars in India in 2023

automobile

Mercedes to launch 10 new cars in India in 2023

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet arrives in India: Check price, specs

automobile

Mercedes AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet arrives in India: Check price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio brings its 5G network to Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur: Check details

Ola S1 is now available in 6 new colours: Check details

Here s when your Oppo smartphone will get ColorOS 13 update

No, Apple is not planning to launch iPhone SE 4 at all

OnePlus Pad enters testing in India, may launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?