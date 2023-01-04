comscore Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check details
Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

Motorola today announced a partnership with Jio as a part of which the company is bridging support for 5G connectivity to all its eligible devices. Here are all the details.

  • Jio has announced a partnership with Motorola.
  • This partnership brings Jio’s True 5G to Moto smartphones.
  • Motorola’s phones feature support for 11 5G bands.
Motorola has announced a partnership with Reliance Jio. As a part of this partnership, the two companies are collaborating to bring Jio’s True 5G network support on Motorola smartphones. The company today said that it has rolled out an update to all its eligible smartphones that brings support for Jio’s standalone 5G network to its smartphones. Also Read - Jio starts rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh: Check availability here

Motorola also said that the latest software update not only brings support for 5G bands supported by Jio, but also by other telecom service providers in the country. The company said that its 5G-enabled smartphones support 13 5G bands available in the country. Also Read - 5G Scam alert: Vi users beware of the ‘Upgrade to 5G’ message on your phone

“Motorola comes with advanced 5G features such as carrier aggregation, 4×4 Mimo and support for most 5G bands in India. These features along with Jio True 5G network will unleash the true potential of 5G in India,” Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said on the occasion. Also Read - Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

All Motorola smartphone users who have subscribed to Jio’s 4G network can now access the company’s True 5G network via the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where the company has rolled out the service. To use Jio’s 5G network, users need to download Motorola’s latest software update and the open the MyJio app on their smartphones. In the app, eligible users will see a prompt informing them about the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer. To finish the process, users need to tap the prompt and follow the on-screen instructions. Once the service is available, Jio will send users a message notifying them regarding the same.

Motorola smartphones that support Jio’s True 5G network

That said, not all Motorola smartphone users will be able to access Jio’s True 5G network. The company has shared a list of devices that will feature support for Jio’s standalone True 5G network. Here’s the list:

— Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
— Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
— Moto G62 5G
— Motorola Edge 30
— Moto G82 5G
— Motorola Edge 30 Pro
— Moto G71 5G
— Moto G51 5G
— Motorola Edge 20
— Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

It is worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after Apple rolled out an update to its eligible iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series and the iPhone SE 2022, enabling 5G connectivity on its devices.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 1:57 PM IST
