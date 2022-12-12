Jio brings SA 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check list here

Indian telecom giant Jio has announced a partnership with OnePlus. As a part of this partnership, Jio is bringing its standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones. With this collaboration, OnePlus device owners will be able to access Jio’s True 5G network on their 5G-enabled smartphones. Also Read - New Jio Phone 4G may launch soon with a Unisoc chipset

OnePlus today said that its 5G-enabled smartphones with get access to Jio True 5G network starting December 1, 2022. It is worth mentioning that Jio's True 5G network is available in select cities in India at the moment. This means that while the eligible OnePlus users will get the update enabling 5G connectivity on their devices they will have to wait until Jio's True 5G network becomes available in their cities in a bid to access the service.

Here is a list of all the smartphones that will be getting access to Jio's True 5G network:

OnePlus smartphones eligible for Jio’s True 5G network

— OnePlus 10 Series

— OnePlus 9R

— OnePlus 8 Series

— OnePlus Nord

— OnePlus Nord 2T

— OnePlus Nord 2

— OnePlus Nord CE

— OnePlus Nord CE 2

— OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus also said that select smartphones will get access to Jio’s True 5G network soon. The list includes:

— OnePlus 9 Pro

— OnePlus 9

— OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus anniversary sale benefits for Jio subscribers

In addition to announcing the availability of Jio’s True 5G network on OnePlus smartphones, the two company also announced special benefits for customers who buy a new smartphone during OnePlus’ ongoing anniversary sale.

The two companies today announced that new customers who buy a OnePlus smartphone during the OnePlus anniversary sale will get cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 which will be provided to the eligible users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13, 2022, to December 18, 2022. In addition to this, the Jio and OnePlus announced that the first 1,000 beneficiaries will additionally receive complementary Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 1,499 and Jio Saavn Pro plan worth Rs 399 with the smartphones purchased during the OnePlus anniversary sale.

Jio True 5G network availability

As mentioned before, Jio’s 5G network is available in select cities across India at the moment. Here’s the detailed list:

— New Delhi

— Mumbai

— Varanasi

— Kolkata

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Chennai

— Nathdwara

— Pune

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— 33 District headquarters in Gujarat.