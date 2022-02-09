comscore Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here’s how to enable it
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy
News

Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy

Telecom

Jio Page's Secure Mode protects users' identities, hides referrer headers, performs fingerprint randomization which is a defense technique against fingerprinting that makes a user stand out from every website), and allows trackers to collect any user-related information.

jio pages

Reliance Jio has recently revamped its JioPages browser with a new feature named Secure Mode. The feature has been introduced in order to safeguard and ensure the online privacy of its users. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s JioBook laptop launching soon: Specs, features, India price, and more

JioPages web browser is focused on ensuring a safer browsing experience & online privacy of its users by blocking every possible tracking mechanism such as cookies, fingerprinting, web beacons, referrer header, unwanted advertising, tracking resources,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - JioBook to come with ARM-based Windows 10: Here’s all we know about

Jio Page’s Secure Mode protects users’ identities, hides referrer headers, performs fingerprint randomization, a defense technique against fingerprinting that makes a user stand out from every Website), and allows trackers to collect any user-related information. Also Read - Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix

JioPages claims to block all tracking mechanisms and recommends enabling its adblocker along with Secure Mode. With this combination, user data will not be shared anywhere, and they will not see ads while browsing.

The secure mode will hide the tracking consent requests of websites, which means users won’t have to see them every time they visit the Website. By default, it will combat third-party trackers, yet not first-party trackers specific to the Website you are visiting and critical to the user experience. Additionally, this feature may also have the effect of blocking the information provided by the Website on their cookie policies.

Parties (entities other than the Website being browsed) collect information regarding browsing history, location, IP addresses, etc., and sometimes profile users. It also blocks third-party cookies and prevents trackers from collecting or sharing any information about its users.

How to access secure mode on mobile

Step 1: Download JioPages for Play Store

Step 2: In the Home screen: Tap on the hamburger menu in the lower right corner

Step 3: Click on Secure Mode

Step 4: Click on OK on Secure Mode pop up (Enable Adblock Plus for a better experience)

Step 5: Enjoy Safe Browsing Experience

JioPages supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Users can also choose the application’s language and set their browser for different states. The browser is based on Chromium Blink and is designed to deliver the best browsing experience through “fast engine migration, good webpage rendering, fast page loads, efficient media streaming, emoji domain support, and encrypted connections.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Smart TVs
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Gaming

BGMI 1.8.5 update release soon: New character, map, features, more details

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro with hear rate monitor launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it
All you need to know about Reliance Jio s JioBook

Laptops

All you need to know about Reliance Jio s JioBook
Here s everything we know about JioBook so far

Laptops

Here s everything we know about JioBook so far
Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix

Telecom

Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix
Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms

News

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Smart Band Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

BGMI पर चढ़ेगा Jujutsu Kaisen का रंग, साथ में आएगा नया Santorini मैप

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Smart TVs
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers