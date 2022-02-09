Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Reliance Jio has recently revamped its JioPages browser with a new feature named Secure Mode. The feature has been introduced in order to safeguard and ensure the online privacy of its users. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s JioBook laptop launching soon: Specs, features, India price, and more

JioPages web browser is focused on ensuring a safer browsing experience & online privacy of its users by blocking every possible tracking mechanism such as cookies, fingerprinting, web beacons, referrer header, unwanted advertising, tracking resources," the company said in a statement.

Jio Page's Secure Mode protects users' identities, hides referrer headers, performs fingerprint randomization, a defense technique against fingerprinting that makes a user stand out from every Website), and allows trackers to collect any user-related information.

JioPages claims to block all tracking mechanisms and recommends enabling its adblocker along with Secure Mode. With this combination, user data will not be shared anywhere, and they will not see ads while browsing.

The secure mode will hide the tracking consent requests of websites, which means users won’t have to see them every time they visit the Website. By default, it will combat third-party trackers, yet not first-party trackers specific to the Website you are visiting and critical to the user experience. Additionally, this feature may also have the effect of blocking the information provided by the Website on their cookie policies.

Parties (entities other than the Website being browsed) collect information regarding browsing history, location, IP addresses, etc., and sometimes profile users. It also blocks third-party cookies and prevents trackers from collecting or sharing any information about its users.

How to access secure mode on mobile

Step 1: Download JioPages for Play Store

Step 2: In the Home screen: Tap on the hamburger menu in the lower right corner

Step 3: Click on Secure Mode

Step 4: Click on OK on Secure Mode pop up (Enable Adblock Plus for a better experience)

Step 5: Enjoy Safe Browsing Experience

JioPages supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Users can also choose the application’s language and set their browser for different states. The browser is based on Chromium Blink and is designed to deliver the best browsing experience through “fast engine migration, good webpage rendering, fast page loads, efficient media streaming, emoji domain support, and encrypted connections.”