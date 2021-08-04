comscore Jio Buy One Get One Free Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Buy One Get One Free Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users
News

Jio Buy One Get One Free Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

Telecom

Best prepaid recharge plans with additional benefits like high-speed data, voice call, free SMS for JioPhone users starting at Rs 39.

JioPhone-Next-3

Jio recently launched Buy One Get One offer exclusively for JioPhone users. The leading telco has offered all-in-one benefits on the prepaid recharge packs starting at Rs 39. These plans bundle additional benefits at the same price. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared: Which offers better value?

Simply to say, if a JioPhone user recharges a prepaid plan of an eligible value, they will get an additional pack of the same value and specifics for free. Previous Buy One Get One plans were offered starting at Rs 75, Jio has added new packs to the list. Here are the best Buy 1 Get 1 plans for JioPhone users with double benefits. Also Read - How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

Rs 39 JioPhone all-in-one plan Also Read - Jio data plans: List of all Reliance Jio work from home plans offering extra data

The Jio Rs 39 all-in-one plan bundles 100MB data per day along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions for a validity period of 14 days.

Rs 69 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Jio Rs 69 all-in-one buy one-get one plan offers 0.5GB high-speed data per day along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions. The plan comes with a validity of 14 days.

Rs 75 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Jio Rs 75 buy-one-get-one prepaid plan offers JioPhone users 0.1GB/day high speed and 200MB/day at 64Kbps along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions and 50 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 125  JioPhone all-in-one plan

Next up, is the Jio Rs 125 buy-one-get-one recharge pack that comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan bundles 0.5GB/day with free access to Jio TV, JioCinema, three other subscriptions, and 300 SMS.

Rs 155 JioPhone all-in-one plan

This recharge plan brings along 1GB of data per day for 28 days meaning JioPhone users will get a benefit of 28GB of mobile data. Along with high-speed, the plan offers similar subscriptions to that mentioned in the above plans and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 185 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Lastly, Jio Rs 185 all-in-one plan offers subscribers a total of 56GB of data meaning a user will get 2GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. Other benefits remain the same with 100 SMS per day being an add-on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2021 7:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them
News
Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them
Jio Buy One Get One Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

Telecom

Jio Buy One Get One Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

News

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 10i 5G, Galaxy M42, and more

Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 10i 5G, Galaxy M42, and more

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Top 5 Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100 in India

RedmiBook laptop expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio Buy One Get One Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

Telecom

Jio Buy One Get One Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users
Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared

Telecom

Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared
Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits
JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more

Telecom

JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more
How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

How To

How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

हिंदी समाचार

Honor X20 5G, Honor Play5T Pro के रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक, जानिए क्या है खास

YouTube Shorts के जरिए अब क्रिएटर्स कमा सकेंगे 7.41 लाख रुपए, TikTok और Instagram Reels को मिलेगी धांसू टक्कर

Realme Nazro 30 का एक नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, बिक्री और खास बातें

Free Fire OB29 में जुड़े 2 नए कैरेक्टर, जानिए क्या है इनकी एबिलिटी

7000mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरे वाला Samsung Galaxy F62 हुआ 4 हजार रुपये सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Latest Videos

How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey
How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

News

Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them
News
Cool Google Pixel 6 wallpapers available for download: Here s how to get them
MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life

News

MP government files FIR against Free Fire developers after 13-year-old boy ends life
LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications
Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

News

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking
Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

News

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers