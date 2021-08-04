Jio Buy One Get One Free Offer: Best prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users

Jio recently launched Buy One Get One offer exclusively for JioPhone users. The leading telco has offered all-in-one benefits on the prepaid recharge packs starting at Rs 39. These plans bundle additional benefits at the same price. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared: Which offers better value?

Simply to say, if a JioPhone user recharges a prepaid plan of an eligible value, they will get an additional pack of the same value and specifics for free. Previous Buy One Get One plans were offered starting at Rs 75, Jio has added new packs to the list. Here are the best Buy 1 Get 1 plans for JioPhone users with double benefits. Also Read - How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

Rs 39 JioPhone all-in-one plan Also Read - Jio data plans: List of all Reliance Jio work from home plans offering extra data

The Jio Rs 39 all-in-one plan bundles 100MB data per day along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions for a validity period of 14 days.

Rs 69 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Jio Rs 69 all-in-one buy one-get one plan offers 0.5GB high-speed data per day along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions. The plan comes with a validity of 14 days.

Rs 75 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Jio Rs 75 buy-one-get-one prepaid plan offers JioPhone users 0.1GB/day high speed and 200MB/day at 64Kbps along with JioTV, JioCinema, and three other subscriptions and 50 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 125 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Next up, is the Jio Rs 125 buy-one-get-one recharge pack that comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan bundles 0.5GB/day with free access to Jio TV, JioCinema, three other subscriptions, and 300 SMS.

Rs 155 JioPhone all-in-one plan

This recharge plan brings along 1GB of data per day for 28 days meaning JioPhone users will get a benefit of 28GB of mobile data. Along with high-speed, the plan offers similar subscriptions to that mentioned in the above plans and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 185 JioPhone all-in-one plan

Lastly, Jio Rs 185 all-in-one plan offers subscribers a total of 56GB of data meaning a user will get 2GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. Other benefits remain the same with 100 SMS per day being an add-on.