Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

With IPL 2022 set to kick off today, Reliance Jio has announced a number of new plans, which will allow cricket fans to stream the tournament live. All of the new Jio Cricket Plans include a complimentary subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service, where all of the IPL 2022 matches will be streamed on. Apart from these plans, Jio has also announced the return of its Jio Cricket Play Along game, where people can win rewards.

Here we will be taking a look at all of the Jio Cricket Plans and what do they have to offer.

Jio Cricket Plans

Starting off with the Rs 499 plan. It offers its users 2GB of daily high-speed data, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 799 plan, customers will get 2GB of daily data along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 1,066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and comes with 2GB of daily data and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 3,119 plan is a long term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

A better deal than the Rs 3,119 plan is the Rs 2,999 plan, which also comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2.5GB of daily high-speed data, instead of 2GB. This plan also bundles a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

If you want more data, then you can select the Rs 601 plan, which offers 3GB of daily data. It comes with a validity of 28 days, and also includes a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The company is also offering data add-on plans. The 55GB data add-on for 55 days is priced at Rs 555, and the 1.5GB daily data add-on for 56 days is priced at Rs 659.

While all of the above-mentioned plans are bundled with a mobile Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the company is offering two plans with a Premium subscription.

The first is the Rs 1,499 plan, under which the company has bundled a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription and offers 2GB of daily high-speed data. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Under the Rs 4,199 plan, customers will get 3GB of daily high-speed data and access to a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

All of the above-mentioned plans come with unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to the company’s portfolio of online apps.

Jio Cricket Play Along

JioFiber customers with plans of above Rs 999 will also get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, and can play a mini-game during the matches answering questions to win prizes. The mini-game now also supports emoji stickers in a special in-game chat bar.