Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
News

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Reliance Jio just launched its new Jio Cricket Plans to allow its users to watch IPL 2022 live. Here is a look at all of the plans being offered with the benefit.

Jio Cricket Plans main

(Image: Jio)

With IPL 2022 set to kick off today, Reliance Jio has announced a number of new plans, which will allow cricket fans to stream the tournament live. All of the new Jio Cricket Plans include a complimentary subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service, where all of the IPL 2022 matches will be streamed on. Apart from these plans, Jio has also announced the return of its Jio Cricket Play Along game, where people can win rewards. Also Read - Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

Here we will be taking a look at all of the Jio Cricket Plans and what do they have to offer. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

Jio Cricket Plans

Starting off with the Rs 499 plan. It offers its users 2GB of daily high-speed data, and a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Bridgerton, Dune, Jalsa and more

Under the Rs 799 plan, customers will get 2GB of daily data along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 1,066 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, and comes with 2GB of daily data and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 3,119 plan is a long term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

A better deal than the Rs 3,119 plan is the Rs 2,999 plan, which also comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2.5GB of daily high-speed data, instead of 2GB. This plan also bundles a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the duration.

If you want more data, then you can select the Rs 601 plan, which offers 3GB of daily data. It comes with a validity of 28 days, and also includes a complementary Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The company is also offering data add-on plans. The 55GB data add-on for 55 days is priced at Rs 555, and the 1.5GB daily data add-on for 56 days is priced at Rs 659.

While all of the above-mentioned plans are bundled with a mobile Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the company is offering two plans with a Premium subscription.

The first is the Rs 1,499 plan, under which the company has bundled a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription and offers 2GB of daily high-speed data. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Under the Rs 4,199 plan, customers will get 3GB of daily high-speed data and access to a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

jio, jio recharge, jio plans, jio data plans, jio hotstar, hotstar, disney plus hotstar, ipl, ipl 2022, ipl 2022 stream, ipl 2022 teams, ipl 2022 date, ipl 2022 jio

Look at all Jio Cricket Plans. (Image: Jio)

All of the above-mentioned plans come with unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to the company’s portfolio of online apps.

Jio Cricket Play Along

JioFiber customers with plans of above Rs 999 will also get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, and can play a mini-game during the matches answering questions to win prizes. The mini-game now also supports emoji stickers in a special in-game chat bar.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2022 11:19 AM IST

News

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
Telecom
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
Google is working on a new Nest Hub with a detachable display

News

Google is working on a new Nest Hub with a detachable display
MediaTek Pentonic SoCs now support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

Smart TVs

MediaTek Pentonic SoCs now support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new
Govt launches new smartphone-based portable oxygen kit

Mobiles

Govt launches new smartphone-based portable oxygen kit

Best Sellers