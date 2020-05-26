Jio discontinues its most affordable Rs 98 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has the cheapest monthly plan priced at Rs 49, but it is available only for JioPhone users. The plan offers a validity of 28 days, and users get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 50 local and national SMS, and complimentary access to JioTV, JioMovies and JioMusic apps. Users also get 1GB 4G data, and after the limit is hit, speed will be throttled at 64Kbps, where users can still continue to use unlimited internet at reduced speeds.

Reliance Jio has quietly discontinued its cheapest Rs 98 prepaid plan in India. From now on, the most affordable Jio plan will cost you Rs 129 per month. This plan gets you 2GB data, 1000 minutes of free voice calls to non-Jio network for 28 days. The new plan revisions fall in line with Jio’s attempt to increase its monthly revenue from users. We’ve already seen the telecom operator increase tariff for many of its plans. They have also reduced validity period of some plans, in order to push the user to go for the higher plan. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

The change was first noticed few days back, and you’ll be able to see this on Jio’s website and app. The low cost plans were preferred by entry-level users, who will now have to spend a minimum of Rs 129 every month. Also Read - Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know

Work from home data plan

Reliance Jio has been continuously rolling out new plans that can help people who are working from home in the country. The telco launched new set of data vouchers that help these people with affordable access to the internet. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

The work from home 4G Data Voucher comes in three recharge options. The most expensive of these is the Rs 251 voucher that offers 50GB data with no daily cap. The voucher is applicable for 30 days, and not until the validity of your existing plan. Also, note that the plan brings only data benefits and no extra perks like extra Jio-to-Non-Jio calling minutes.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The two other plans come in at Rs 151 and Rs 201. The cheapest one at Rs 151 data plan comes with 30GB data benefits. This also will last for a validity of 30 days from the day of recharge. The other voucher is the Rs 201 voucher which gives users 40GB data for 30 days.