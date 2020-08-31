Reliance Jio has launched new Jio Fiber broadband plans with starting price of Rs 399/month. The telco has announced four Jio Fiber ‘Truly Unlimited Internet’ plans including Rs 399 plan for 30Mbps speed, Rs 600 plan for 100 Mbps, Rs 999 for 150 Mbps and Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps. Jio claims symmetric speeds (same upload and download speeds) for these new plans. Also Read - Tata Sky offers 300Mbps plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900

Also, Jio is offering free one month (30 days) trial of 150 Mbps plan along with free 4K set top box, and 10 OTT apps subscription for that month, reports FoneArena.

"JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

All new Jio Fiber customers activating their subscription from September 1 will be eligible to get the 30-day free trial. For all existing Jio Fiber users, the telco will get upgraded plans to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. It is also noted that all Jio Fiber customers who got their connections activated between August 15 and August 31 will also be given 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio app.

The telco says these new Jio Fiber plans come a free subscription to as many as 12 paid-OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hotstar, among others. That said, more details are awaited from Jio.