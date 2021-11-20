comscore Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Rs 999 Jio Fiber Gold Plan will get data at speeds up to 150 Mbps. Unlimited voice calls will be available. Apart from this, a subscription of 11 OTT apps for Rs 1,000 will be free. Customers will get data at a speed of 300 Mbps in the Jio Fiber Diamond plan of Rs 1,499.

Reliance Industries Limited has started Jio Fiber broadband internet plans at an initial price of Rs 399 per month. The company offers 6 months and 12 months (annual) options. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber broadband buying guide: Validity, benefits, price, more

The Jio Fiber Bronze plan of Rs 399 offers’ truly unlimited data’ at a speed of 30 Mbps with an unlimited voice call facility. The plan comes with a 3,300 FUP data limit and unlimited calling anywhere in India. Similarly, in the Jio Fiber Silver plan of Rs 699, data will be available at speeds up to 100 Mbps. Additionally, it gives the facility of unlimited voice calls. There is no subscription to any OTT apps in the Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Rs 999 Jio Fiber Gold Plan will get data at speeds up to 150 Mbps. Unlimited voice calls will be available. Apart from this, a subscription of 11 OTT apps for Rs 1,000 will be free. Customers will get data at a speed of 300 Mbps in the Jio Fiber Diamond plan of Rs 1,499.  Along with the facility of unlimited voice calls, a subscription of 12 OTT apps will also be available for Rs 1,500. These 12 OTT apps are Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, Sony Liv, and Voot. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000

In the Jio Fiber Diamond+ plan of Rs 2,499, a total of 4,000 GB of data will be available at the speed of 500Mbps. Apart from this, there will be the facility of unlimited voice calls. This plan will also come with a free subscription to 12 OTT platforms.

The price of the Platinum Jio Fiber Plan has been reduced to Rs 3,499, whereas earlier, it was Rs 3,999. It comes with unlimited voice calls and provides a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

The telco also offers a titanium plan of Rs 8,499, which is the most expensive plan the company has to offer. It has 15,000GB of monthly data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

How to get JioFiber connection

STEP1: Go to Jio website jio.com

STEP2: Click on the JioFiber option

STEP3: A page will open where you can see Recharge/PayBill and JioFiber registration

STEP4: Click on Get JioFiber

STEP5: Enter your Name, Mobile Number and click “Generate OTP.”

STEP6: Enter OTP received on your number

STEP7: Click Verify OTP

STEP8: Enter your address where you need a jiofiber connection

STEP9: Click on Submit

  Published Date: November 20, 2021 1:07 PM IST

Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Jio Fiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more
Best Sellers