Reliance Jio recently collaborated with Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp to offer various services to users at their fingertips. The telecom operator has now launched five new recharge plans for prepaid users. The idea behind launching the new Jio Freedom plans is to free users from the daily data cap.

The Freedom plans 2021 start at Rs 127 and go up to Rs 2,397. All five Jio plans including Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397 come with "freedom from daily data limit". In simple words, these plans don't offer daily data cap like other existing prepaid Jio plans. All five new Jio prepaid plans also offer unlimited voice calls facility and free access to all Jio apps including JioCinema, JioSaavan, among others.

New Jio Prepaid Plans Launched: Take a look

Rs 127 Jio prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 127 prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 12GB total data (no daily cap), 100SMS/day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould. The plan comes with 15 days validity.

Rs 247 Jio prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 247 prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 25GB total data (no daily cap), 100SMS/day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould. The plan comes with 30 days validity.

Rs 447 Jio prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 447 prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 50GB total data (no daily cap), 100SMS/day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould. The plan comes with 60 days validity.

Rs 597 Jio prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 597 prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 75GB total data (no daily cap), 100SMS/day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould. The plan comes with 90 days validity.

Rs 2397 Jio prepaid plan

Under the new Rs 2,397 prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 356GB total data (no daily cap), 100SMS/day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCould. The plan comes with 365 days validity.