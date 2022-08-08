comscore Jio users consume 20GB of data per month
Jio had 419.9 million subscribers at the end of June 2022, users consume 20GB of data per month

Jio also revealed that its subscriber base at the end of June 2022 stood at 419.9 million, which marks an increase of around 9.7 million subscribers compared to its subscriber count at the end of March 2022

Reliance Industries today shared the company’s annual report wherein the company revealed that Jio users consumed around 20GB of data every month in the final quarter of the financial year 2021-2022. In the same report, the company also unveiled that it’s network carried data traffic exceeding 91 billion GBs in the financial year 2021-22, which marks an increase of around 46 percent year-on-year. Also Read - Jio launches JioGamesWatch streaming platform with live gaming content

“This was in excess of 7.5 billion GBs a month,” the company wrote in a press release. Also Read - Reliance Jio may launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

In its annual report, Jio also revealed that its subscriber base at the end of June 2022 stood at 419.9 million, which marks an increase of around 9.7 million subscribers compared to its subscriber count at the end of March 2022, which stood at 410.2 million. The company also added over 130 million new customers during the year 2021-22. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi may increase tariffs ahead of 5G rollout in India

“Jio has the largest single-country subscriber base, and carries the highest volume of data globally, excluding China,” the company added.

Talking about 5G connectivity, Jio in its report said that it has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities across the country and that the company has conducted field trials of its 5G stack and active trials of 5G use-cases ranging from AR/VR, low-latency cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, TV streaming, connected hospitals and industrial applications.

Reliance Jio said that it became the number one fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services provider in India with over five million connected premises at end of March 2022 within just two years of launching the JioFiber service. The company said that on an average, FTTH users consumer around 300GB of data per month.

Notably, the announcement comes just days after India concluded 5G spectrum auction wherein the company acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands for a span of 20 years for Rs 88,078 crore. At the time, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani had said that the company will celebrate ‘Aazadi ka Mahotsave’ with pan India 5G roll out.

We will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan India 5G rollout…We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and e-Governance and make another proud contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s DIGITAL INDIA
MISSION,” he had said at the time.

  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 3:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 8, 2022 3:43 PM IST

