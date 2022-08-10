comscore Jio Independence Offer: You can get Rs 3,000 worth of benefits on Rs 2,999 annual plan
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Independence Offer Buyers To Rs 3000 Worth Benefits On Rs 2999 Plan
News

Jio Independence offer: Buyers to get Rs 3,000 worth of benefits on Rs 2,999 plan

Telecom

The Jio prepaid plan already offers 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per data and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Jio-users

On the occasion of Independence Day, Reliance Jio has announced new offers for its users, giving them added benefits with plans for free. Jio will give Rs 3,000 worth of additional benefits on its Rs 2,999 prepaid plan. This plan already offers 2.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, 365 days of validity, and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plan. Also Read - Jio had 419.9 million subscribers at the end of June 2022, users consume 20GB of data per month

Jio Independence offer: All you need to know

Under the Jio Independence offer, buyers will get Rs 750 off on Ajio, Rs 750 off on netmeds.com, Rs 750 off on ixigo and 75GB of additional data that is worth Rs 750. According to Reliance, this special offer gives benefits worth Rs 3,000 to its users. Jio announced the new offer on its Rs 2,999 prepaid annual plan via Twitter. Also Read - Jio launches JioGamesWatch streaming platform with live gaming content

As mentioned earlier, the prepaid offers 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per data and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

For the unversed, Reliance Jio has also launched a new gaming streaming platform for its users in the Jio Games app called JioGamesWatch. This platform aims to bring an immersive and interactive game streaming experience through the click of a button across multiple Jio devices. As per the company, it will empower and enable creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers.

Additionally, several viewer engagement tools will enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls and Emotes.

Some key features of JioGamesWatch include cross-platform availability — available on the Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the homescreen and a smartphone version too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio announces Independence Offer with Rs 3,000 worth benefits: Know details
Telecom
Jio announces Independence Offer with Rs 3,000 worth benefits: Know details
OnePlus OxygenOS 13 is finally available but not everyone should install it

Mobiles

OnePlus OxygenOS 13 is finally available but not everyone should install it

WhatsApp releases three privacy features for users: Know details

Apps

WhatsApp releases three privacy features for users: Know details

Wondering how to change font size on your iPhone? Follow these steps

How To

Wondering how to change font size on your iPhone? Follow these steps

Pokemon GO August Community Day dates, locations in India revealed: Check details

Gaming

Pokemon GO August Community Day dates, locations in India revealed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus OxygenOS 13 is finally available but not everyone should install it

WhatsApp releases three privacy features for users: Know details

Pokemon GO August Community Day dates, locations in India revealed: Check details

Meta AI chatbot says Zuckerberg 'too creepy' and Trump will always be US president

BGMI ban: Gaming companies urge Modi for 'uniform and fair treatment'

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details
TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know

News

TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know
WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999