On the occasion of Independence Day, Reliance Jio has announced new offers for its users, giving them added benefits with plans for free. Jio will give Rs 3,000 worth of additional benefits on its Rs 2,999 prepaid plan. This plan already offers 2.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, 365 days of validity, and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plan. Also Read - Jio had 419.9 million subscribers at the end of June 2022, users consume 20GB of data per month

Jio Independence offer: All you need to know

Under the Jio Independence offer, buyers will get Rs 750 off on Ajio, Rs 750 off on netmeds.com, Rs 750 off on ixigo and 75GB of additional data that is worth Rs 750. According to Reliance, this special offer gives benefits worth Rs 3,000 to its users. Jio announced the new offer on its Rs 2,999 prepaid annual plan via Twitter. Also Read - Jio launches JioGamesWatch streaming platform with live gaming content

As mentioned earlier, the prepaid offers 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per data and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

For the unversed, Reliance Jio has also launched a new gaming streaming platform for its users in the Jio Games app called JioGamesWatch. This platform aims to bring an immersive and interactive game streaming experience through the click of a button across multiple Jio devices. As per the company, it will empower and enable creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers.

Additionally, several viewer engagement tools will enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls and Emotes.

Some key features of JioGamesWatch include cross-platform availability — available on the Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the homescreen and a smartphone version too.