Jio s True 5G network arrives in Pune: Check details

Jio introduces Jio Welcome Offer in Pune as users get access to its True 5G network

Jio has introduced True 5G in Pune. The development comes shortly after the telecom giant announced that the service will be available in all of Delhi - National Capital Region.

  • Jio launched its True 5G network last month.
  • At the time of launch it was available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.
  • Now, Jio’s True 5G network is available in Pune.
Jio 5G in Pune

Reliance Jio has formally introduced its True 5G network in India last month. At the time of launch, the company’s True 5G service was available only in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Over time, the company has expanded the support for its True 5G network to more cities across the country. And today, Jio announced that it is bringing its True 5G network to Pune. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details

With this development, Jio subscribers in Pune will be able to get unlimited 5G data at up to 1 Gbps speeds. “Jio begins Beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its Stand Alone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network,” the company said in a statement on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities in India: Check details

To access 5G speeds, Jio subscribers will have to opt for the company’s Jio Welcome Offer. Once they subscribe to this offer, Jio will check if the user has a 5G-enabled smartphone and if the user has recharged their phone numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239 in order to be eligible to access Jio’s 5G network. Also Read - Jio True 5G network is now available in all of Delhi NCR: Check details

Also, Jio users don’t need to upgrade to a different SIM card to access the company’s 5G network. Jio has said that its 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled and so users don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards.

If you are a Jio subscribers and living in Pune, here’s what you need to do:

How to opt for the Jio Welcome Offer

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone.

Step 2: In the top carousel look for the banner that says ‘Jio Welcome Offer’.

Step 3: Next tap the Express Interest option.

Step 4: On the following screen, you will be asked to register yourself. So, add your phone number and tap the Generate OTP option.

Step 5: Add the OTP and initiate the registration process.

Step 6: Once Jio has verified your eligibility, you will get the invitation within the MyJio app.

After this, Jio subscribers will be able to access the company’s 5G network on their devices.

Jio True 5G network availability

At the moment, Jio’s True 5G network is available in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 5:42 PM IST
