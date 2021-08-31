Jio introduces new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

Jio has introduced new prepaid plans that will come with the added benefit of free Disney+ Hotstar. The new Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,599 prepaid plans are in addition to the few existing plans that come with the same benefit. Also Read - JioPhone Next pre-order in India likely to go live in first week of September

However, there’s a difference. The new plans with Disney+ Hotstar will have no restrictions and provide people with access to all the content the video streaming platform has to offer. Also Read - JioPhone Next pre-registration likely to begin next week, sale starts from September 10

New Jio prepaid plans introduced

This includes international content in the English language including Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, along with Hindi movies, TV shows, and much more. The Jio plans will offer 1 year’s Disney+ Hotstar access that costs Rs 399 otherwise. This is the VIP plan that is included in other Jio plans and even in other telecom operators’ prepaid plans. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

The Rs 499 Jio plan offers people 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and free SMS. It comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 666 plan provides users with 2GB of data per day, along with free calls and SMS. It has a validity of 56 days.

The Rs 888 plan provides the same benefits as the Jio Rs 666 plan, except it comes with increased validity of 84 days. The Rs 2,599 pack is also similar to the Rs 666 and Rs 888 plans but it comes with an annual validity.

There’s also a Rs 549 data add-on pack that provides people with 1.5GB of data per day and will be valid for 56 days.

These new plans are in addition to the Rs 401, Rs 598, and Rs 777 prepaid plans that offer 3GB, 2GB, and 1.5GB of data for 28, 56 and 84 days, respectively. This is along with the added perks of unlimited calls, SMS, and access to a number of Jio apps.

People can recharge with the new prepaid plans, starting September 1. Those who are using the existing ones with Disney+ Hotstar can continue to use them until the plans expire.