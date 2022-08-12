comscore Jio announces new Independence day offers for prepaid, JioFiber users
News

Jio introduces new Rs 750 Unlimited plan, announces more benefits on Rs 2,999 prepaid plan

Telecom

Jio has also introduced a new Rs 750 Unlimited plan for its prepaid subscribers that offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls for 90 days.

Reliance Jio

Image: Jio

Jio, ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, has introduced a bunch of new offers for its prepaid and JioFiber subscribers. The company today introduced the Jio Independence Day offer for its prepaid users. As a part of this offer, Jio is offering additional benefits worth Rs 3,000 to subscribers who opt for the company’s Rs 2,999 prepaid plan. Also Read - Jio Independence offer: Buyers to get Rs 3,000 worth of benefits on Rs 2,999 plan

As of now, Jio’s Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of daily data for a span of 365 days, which totals to 912.5GB of data. Now, Jio has announced that subscribers will get additional 75GB of high speed data with the prepaid plan. This means that Jio’s prepaid subscribers who opt for the Rs 2,999 plan will get a total of 987.5GB of data in a year. Also Read - Jio had 419.9 million subscribers at the end of June 2022, users consume 20GB of data per month

In addition to this, subscribers will get travel coupons from Ixigo for free. As a part of this coupon, subscribers will get a off of Rs 750 on payments made above Rs 4,500. Jio’s Independence Day offer also includes health benefits. Subscribers who opt for this plan will get Netmeds coupons offering a minimum of Rs 750 off on the purchase of medicines. The company said that subscribers will get three discount coupons each offering 25 percent discount on purchases above Rs 1,000 and above. Lastly, the the offer also includes Rs 750 off on purchase of Rs 2,990 and above from Ajio. Also Read - Jio launches JioGamesWatch streaming platform with live gaming content

Notably, this plan also offers a one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 along with complementary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio 750 Unlimited Plan

Jio has also introduced a new Rs 750 Unlimited plan for its prepaid subscribers. This plan offers 2GB of high speed data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and it comes with a validity of 90 days. Once the daily limit is exhausted, the speed of the network reduces to 64Kbps. This plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Additionally, Jio said that on a recharge of Rs 1, subscribers who have opted for Rs 750 will get additional 100MB of high speed data. This recharge will be valid for 90 days.

JioFiber Independence-Day offer

Lastly, Jio introduced the JioFiber Independence-Day offer for JioFiber users. This offer is available to all new customers who buy a new JioFiber connection between August 12, 2022, and August 16, 2022, and activate it before August 19, 2022. As a part of the offer, subscribers will get benefits available as a part of this plan for 15 additional days. These benefits are available to New JioFiber customers on Post-Paid entertainment bonanza yearly and six monthly plans worth Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, and Rs 899.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 12:58 PM IST

