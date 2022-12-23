Jio introduces Rs 2023 New Year plan in India: Check details

A new year is about to begin and ahead of the New Year celebrations, Reliance Jio has introduced a new plan for its prepaid users. The new recharge plan, dubbed as the Rs 2023 New Year plan, costs Rs 2023 and it comes with a validity of 252 days. This newly introduced recharge plan also offers 2.5GB of high-speed data every day, which totals to 630GB of data for 252 days. Once this daily data limit expires, Jio users will be able to access data at a reduced of 64Kbps. Additionally, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Also Read - Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year

Jio subscribers can either head over to Jio.com or the MyJio app on their smartphones to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers with this plan. Also Read - Jio True 5G arrives on iPhone 12 and above: How to activate it now

Jio Rs 2999 prepaid recharge plan

In addition to introducing its Rs 2023 New Year plan, the telecom giant has also introduced new benefits for its Rs 2,999 prepaid recharge plan. It is worth noting that Jio has been offering Rs 2,999 prepaid recharge plan to its subscribers for quite some time. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2.52GB of high-speed data per day, which totals to 912.5GB of data. Once the daily data limit expires, the speed of the network is reduced to 64Kbps. In addition to that, Jio’s Rs 2,999 recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. Also Read - Jio Phone 5G gets certified by Bureau of Indian Standards, launch expected to be soon

Now, Jio has upgraded its Rs 2,999 plan to offer more benefits, which include 23 days extra validity and addition 75GB of high-speed data. Jio says that it will provide the 75GB extra data and the 23 days of extra validity vouchers to the subscribers via a campaign post that will go-live on same day of the recharge.

It is worth noting that the update comes shortly after the company launched its True 5G network in Kerala starting with Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. In addition to that, the telecom giant has also started offering its 5G services inside the premises of the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala’s Guruvayur town.