Jio IPL 2021 prepaid plans revealed with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

The IPL 2021 season in on the horizon and if you want to stay on top of all the cricketing action as a Reliance Jio user, there are new IPL based plans to help you with the same. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, Jio has rolled out a bunch of new prepaid plans for its users in order to get access to the cricketing action live via Hotstar. There's a new game and a new app for JioPhone users as well.

JioPhone users get a new Jio Cricket app on their devices for free. Users can access score updates, take part is quizzes, and even win prizes from those. Jio users can also participate in exciting contests and win merchandise daily such as signed cricket bats and balls, team jerseys, and more. Jio users will also get a chance to meet the players of all eight IPL teams in a meet and greet coffee session.

Jio IPL 2021 plans detailed

Jio users will now be able to opt for specific IPL-based prepaid plans that will offer access to crocket content during the IPL 2021 season. These prepaid plans start at a price of Rs 401 and go all the way up to Rs 2,599, the latter having a validity of 1 year. All these plans will bundle a free annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan for watching live cricket matches.

The base plan costs Rs 401 and brings along a validity of 28 days. Subscribers will also get access to unlimited calls as well as 3GB of data per day, and 100 free SMSes per day. As part of the offer, users will get an extra 6GB of data with this plan. The second plan costs Rs 598 and comes with 56 days of validity. It also brings the benefits of unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day.

The Rs 777 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity as well as 1.5 of data per day along with unlimited calls. You also get an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan. The Rs 2,599 plan comes with a validity of 365 days and brings 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls. Subscribers will also get an extra data usage of 10GB.

Jio says that all Postpaid Plus plans will come with access to IPL embedded.