Jio launches 5 new IR roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Reliance Jio today launched five new international roaming plans for football fans travelling to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will begin in Qatar on November 20, 2022. The telecom company said that these plans will be available for football fans travelling to Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia and that they will give subscribers the flexibility to purchase a plan that suits them the best based on number of matches they are going to experience in Qatar. Subscribers can opt for these international roaming plans either on jio.com or on the company's MyJio app.

Here's everything we know about Jio's newly introduced international roaming plans:

Jio Rs 1122 IR roaming plan

This data plan offers 1GB of data and it comes with a validity of five days. Once all of the data is utilised Standard PayGo rates will be applicable.

Jio Rs 1599 IR roaming plan

This plan comes with a validity of 15 days, and it offers 150 minutes of voice calls including local calls, calls back to India and incoming calls. It also offers 1GB of data and 100 SMSs.

Once the set limit for incoming calls via Wi-Fi calling expires, subscribers will be charged Re 1. The company also said that Standard PayGo rates will apply when the outgoing calls limit expires.

Jio Rs 3999 IR roaming plan

This plan comes with a validity of 30 days, and it offers 250 minutes of local voice calls and calls back to India along with additional 250 minutes of incoming calls. It also offers 3GB of data and 100 SMSs.

Once the set limit for incoming calls via Wi-Fi calling expires, subscribers will be charged Re 1. The company also said that Standard PayGo rates will apply when the outgoing calls limit expires.

Jio Rs 5122 IR roaming plan

This data plan offers 5GB of data and it comes with a validity of 21 days. Once all of the data is utilised Standard PayGo rates will be applicable.

Jio Rs 6799 IR roaming plan

Lastly, the Rs 5122 plan comes with a validity of 30 days, and it offers 500 minutes of local voice calls and calls back to India along with additional 500 minutes of incoming calls. It also offers 5GB of data and 100 SMSs.

Once the set limit for incoming calls via Wi-Fi calling expires, subscribers will be charged Re 1. The company also said that Standard PayGo rates will apply when the outgoing calls limit expires.