Jio says its True 5G network is available in 72 Indian cities: Check list

Reliance Jio today announced that it is expanding the availability of its True 5G network to four more cities across the country. These cities are Ludhiana, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Siliguri. With this, four cities in Madhya Pradesh now have access to Jio’s 5G services. The company had launched its True 5G services in Bhopal and Indore earlier this month. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in Odisha

The company says that this launch strengthens Jio’s True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, especially at a time when the city is close to unveiling events such Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at

Indore. Also Read - Motorola smartphones to get Jio True 5G support in India

“Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion. Also Read - Jio brings its True 5G network to Motorola smartphones: Check if your phone is eligibility

“We are grateful to the State Governments and administration teams for their continued support in our quest to digitize these regions,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to this, the telecom operator said that with today’s launch, its 5G services are available in 72 cities across the country. The company also reiterated that it plans to provide pan-India 5G coverage by the end of December 2023.

Jio True 5G network availability

Here are all the cities and locations where Jio’s True 5G network is available:

— Delhi

— Mumbai

— Varanasi

— Kolkata

— Nathdwara

— Chennai

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Pune

— 33-districts of Gujarat

— Ujjain temples

— Kochi

— Guruvayur temple

— Tirumala

— Vijayawada

— Vishakhapatnam

— Guntur

— Lucknow

— Trivandrum

— Mysuru

— Nashik

— Aurangabad

— Chandigarh

— Mohali

— Panchkula

— Zirakpur

— Kharar

— Derabassi

— Bhopal

— Indore

— Bhubaneshwar

— Cuttack

— Jabalpur

— Gwalior

— Ludhiana

— Siliguri