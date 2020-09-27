Jio has announced its first-ever in-flight data plans in the country. The telecom operator will be offering the plans to its Postpaid Plus users. Initially, the in-flight service will be available on international airlines. And in the near future, you will be able to avail the service on a domestic flight as well. Also Read - Reliance Jio- PUBG Deal: PUBG को भारत में लाइफलाइन देगा Jio!

Jio’s in-flight plans start from Rs 499 and you have two other options costing Rs 699 and Rs 999. With these plans, users get 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB data usage respectively. All these plans also come bundled with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS benefits. To offer the in-flight service, Jio has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation. The service was first announced with the debut of the Jio Postpaid Plus offerings a few days back. Also Read - Jio Mart service now available through MyJio app for mobile users

Jio says the service will be available when the plane is 20,000 feet or higher. Users can then turn off the airplane mode of their phone and switch on data network. The phone will automatically connect to the available service network. The telco has not talked about the data speeds on offer with its in-flight service. The airlines offering supports for this service include The Emirates, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, and Lufthansa among others. Postpaid users on Jio pale in front of its prepaid userbase. And in-flight data plans like these are targeted at frequent business travelers. Also Read - Jio Postpaid Plus detailed: Free OTT apps subscription, data rollover, free in-flight Wi-Fi and more

Jio Postpaid Plus plans announced

The plans and their offerings are comparable to what Airtel offers for its postpaid customers. In order to enroll for Jio Postpaid Plus, customers will have to get a new SIM card from Jio. Existing Jio subscribers can keep their numbers intact, both on prepaid and postpaid plans. Postpaid users will need to send ‘HI’ to 8850188501 on WhatsApp and visit the website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get their Jio Postpaid Plus SIM home-delivered.

The base plan costs Rs 399 per month and offers 75GB of data with 200GB of data rollover. At Rs 599, there’s another plan offering 100GB data with 200GB rollover. This one also offers an additional SIM card with the Family Plan. The Rs 799 plan offers two SIM cards with the Family plan, 150GB data and 200GB rollover.