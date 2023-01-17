comscore Jio’s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability
News

Jio launches its True 5G network in 16 cities in India: Check availability here

Telecom

Reliance Jio today announced that it is expanding its 5G cities in India. Here’s a list of all the places where the service will be available now.

Highlights

  • Jio has launched its 5G Plus service in 16 cities in India.
  The list includes Kottayam and Silchar.
  • Jio’s 5G services are now available in over 100 cities in India.
Jio

Jio has been expanding the presence of its True 5G network to cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G services to Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Today the company announced that it is introducing its True 5G service to 16 more cities across the country. Also Read - Nokia T21 tablet with 10.3-inch display, a 8,200mAh battery launched in India

The cities where Jio has introduced its 5G services today include Kakinada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Silchar in Assam, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, and Gadag-Betageri in Karnataka, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kannur in Kerala, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Nizamabad, and Khammam in Telangana, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

With today’s launch, Jio’s 5G services are available in over 130 cities across the country. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7, POCO X5 Pro India price tipped online ahead of official launch

“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across 7 states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion.

Jio True 5G network availability

Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available:

— Kakinada
— Kurnool
— Tiruppur
— Silchar
— Nizamabad
— Bareilly
— Davanagere
— Shivamogga
— Bidar
— Hospet
— Gadag-Betageri
— Malappuram
— Palakkad
— Kottayam
— Kannur
— Delhi
— Mumbai
— Varanasi
— Kolkata
— Nathdwara
— Jodhpur
— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Chennai
— Bengaluru
— Hyderabad
— Gurugram
— Noida
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— Pune
— 33-districts of Gujarat
— Ujjain temples
— Kochi
— Guruvayur temple
— Tirumala
— Vijayawada
— Vishakhapatnam
— Guntur
— Lucknow
— Trivandrum
— Mysuru
— Nashik
— Aurangabad
— Chandigarh
— Mohali
— Panchkula
— Zirakpur
— Kharar
— Derabassi
— Bhopal
— Indore
— Bhubaneshwar
— Cuttack
— Jabalpur
— Gwalior
— Ludhiana
— Siliguri

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 4:09 PM IST
