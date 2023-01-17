Jio s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability

Jio has been expanding the presence of its True 5G network to cities across the country. Earlier this week, the telecom giant introduced its 5G services to Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Today the company announced that it is introducing its True 5G service to 16 more cities across the country. Also Read - Nokia T21 tablet with 10.3-inch display, a 8,200mAh battery launched in India

The cities where Jio has introduced its 5G services today include Kakinada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Silchar in Assam, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Bidar, Hospet, and Gadag-Betageri in Karnataka, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kannur in Kerala, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Nizamabad, and Khammam in Telangana, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

With today's launch, Jio's 5G services are available in over 130 cities across the country.

“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in 16 additional cities across 7 states, taking the total count to 134 cities. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion.

Jio True 5G network availability

Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available:

— Kakinada

— Kurnool

— Tiruppur

— Silchar

— Nizamabad

— Bareilly

— Davanagere

— Shivamogga

— Bidar

— Hospet

— Gadag-Betageri

— Malappuram

— Palakkad

— Kottayam

— Kannur

— Delhi

— Mumbai

— Varanasi

— Kolkata

— Nathdwara

— Jodhpur

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Chennai

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Pune

— 33-districts of Gujarat

— Ujjain temples

— Kochi

— Guruvayur temple

— Tirumala

— Vijayawada

— Vishakhapatnam

— Guntur

— Lucknow

— Trivandrum

— Mysuru

— Nashik

— Aurangabad

— Chandigarh

— Mohali

— Panchkula

— Zirakpur

— Kharar

— Derabassi

— Bhopal

— Indore

— Bhubaneshwar

— Cuttack

— Jabalpur

— Gwalior

— Ludhiana

— Siliguri