Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans in India. These plans cost Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 to the customers and they offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to the users for free. It is worth noting that most prepaid plans by Jio and other telecom subscribers including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently offer Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. But now, Jio has introduced two new plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plan with greater benefits.

How does Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan differ from the Premium plan?

Disney+ Hotstar's Mobile plan costs Rs 499 annually and it offers access to all content, stereo sound and up to HD quality resolution. It also comes with ads. Disney+ Hotstar's Premium plan, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,499 annually and it offers access to all ad-free content along with the ability to log in from up to four devices, 4K resolution and Dolby 5.1 sound.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,499 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,499 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day for a span of 84 days. In total, this plan offers 168GB of data. Once the daily limit of 2GB data expires, the speed of the network reduces to 64Kbps. Apart from this, Jio's newly introduced Rs 1,499 prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, a one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and free access to JioTV, Jio Cloud, Jio Security and Jio Cinema.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,199 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 4,199 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day for a span of 365 days. In total, this plan offers 1095GB of data. Once the daily limit of 3GB data expires, the speed of the network reduces to 64Kbps. Apart from this, Jio’s newly introduced Rs 4,199 prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, a one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and free access to JioTV, Jio Cloud, Jio Security and Jio Cinema. This plan also offers JioMart Maha cashback offer worth Rs 200.