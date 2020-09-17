comscore Jio Rs 598 plan offers Hotstar Annual VIP subscription | BGR India
Jio launches new Rs 598 plan with Hotstar Annual VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020 season

Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 598. The plan offers an annual VIP subscription of Hotstar as a complimentary benefit.

Jio

The IPl 2020 season is coming and for many fans, a majority of the matches will be watched smartphones and laptops. Jio wants to cash-in on the opportunity by announcing a special plan for its IPL fans. The telco has come up with a new Rs 598 plan for its prepaid subscribers that bundles a free subscription to Hotstar VIP. The plan is available to purchase starting today. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans: जियो ने पेश किए IPL के खास प्लान, कोई सा भी प्लान लेने पर मिलेगा ये लाभ

The plan belongs to the 2GB per day category from Jio’s prepaid plans. Apart from the usual bunch of entitlements from Jio, the most notable addition to this plan is the subscription to Hotstar VIP plan. Customers purchasing the Rs 598 plan will be entitled to an annual plan of Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan costs Rs 399 per year if you purchase it directly from Hotstar but Jio customers will be getting it for no additional charge. Also Read - Jio Fiber यूजर्स को झटका, अनलिमिटेड प्लान में मिलेगी 1Mbps की स्पीड: रिपोर्ट

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

The addition of the Hotstar subscription is beneficial since Hotstar is the streaming partner for IPL 2020. Apart from IPL 2020, the VIP plan also offers LIVE streaming from other sports genres. It also offers access to Hotstar exclusives and Star TV serial shows. It only misses out on the Disney+ content as well as Hollywood services. Also Read - Jio likely to launch affordable Android phones in India by Dec 2020: Report

Jio Rs 598 plan benefits

Keeping aside the Hotstar subscription, the Rs 598 plan from Jio offers a host of other benefits too. Customers will get 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited calls to Jio numbers. There are 100 free SMS messages bundled with this plan. There’s complimentary access to Jio apps as well. The validity you get with this plan is for 56 days.

Apart from this, you can also choose from the Jio Cricket packs. The Cricket Pack starts at Rs 401 for the monthly data plan, a quarterly plan at Rs 777 and an annual plan at Rs 2,599. All these packs come with a free subscription to Hotstar annual VIP subscription. The base plan offers a total 90GB of data for 28 days, i.e. it offers an extra 6GB data on top of the usual 3GB data per day.

Jio also updated its JioFiber plans recently and launched a new base monthly plan worth Rs 399. This plan will offer speeds of 30 Mbps with free voice minutes but no subscription to any OTT platforms.

Story Timeline

