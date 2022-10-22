comscore Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service goes official in India: Check details
Reliance Jio launches True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service: All details here

Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service is now official in India. It is claimed to offer True 5G speeds over Wi-Fi for both Jio and non-Jio users.

  • Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi aims at offering high-speed internet for everyone.
  • The service is currently available in Rajasthan.
  • More regions expected to get the service, mainly in high footfall areas.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited on Saturday announced the new Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service in India. The new Wi-Fi service is backed by the company’s True 5G network and is currently live in Rajasthan, India. Additionally, Jio is adding another city to its Jio Welcome offer roll-out making 5G services available to more users in the country. Also Read - Jio True 5G launch expected on Diwali: Here's how to get invite for welcome offer

Jio’s new Wi-Fi service to be available in high-footfall areas

Jio officially launched its Wi-Fi service that is powered by its True 5G network. The Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi is now available in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

It has chosen this region as it believes that the True 5G-powered Wi-Fi will be useful in high-footfall areas like religious places, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs, and more. Also Read - Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

Currently, the new Wi-Fi service is only available in the aforesaid region of Rajasthan, however, it will likely expand to more regions soon.

The Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi will be available for free to Jio users during the Jio Welcome offer period. Non-Jio customers can also take benefit from the service if they reside in that region.

With this 5G-powered Wi-Fi, users are expected to get high-speed internet of up to 1 Gbps similar to its True 5G service.

In addition to the Wi-Fi service, Jio is adding a new region to its roll-out list for 5G under its Welcome offer. Now, users in Chennai will also be able to access Jio’s 5G connectivity allowing them to use the Internet at high speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkatta, and Varanasi are the other four regions where the telecom brand announced its services earlier. While Jio is offering 5G connectivity in these cities, not everyone will be able to access it easily.

Jio is running a Welcome offer for its True 5G service, wherein, Jio users have to request an invitation to get the service. You can read our guide on how to request an invitation for Jio True 5G.

  Published Date: October 22, 2022 2:21 PM IST
