Jio maintains lead in 4G download speed, Vi in upload in May: TRAI

Reliance Jio has managed to retain the top spot in terms of 4G download speeds with an average download speed of 20.7Mbps in May according to data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Jio's 4G speed has marginally increased compared to previous results. While Jio led the charts for download speeds, Vi (Vodafone Idea) managed to record the highest upload speed of 6.3Mbps.

In terms of download speeds, Jio's 4G speed was over three times faster than that of Vi and over four times more than Airtel, during May. The data released by TRAI has been pulled from its own MySpeed portal on a real-time basis.

Reliance Jio during the month of May saw a 3 percent increase in its average 4G download speed to 20.7Mbps in May from 20.1Mbps in April. Vi managed to secure the second spot with an average download speed of 6.3Mbps, with Airtel coming in third with an average download speed of 4.7Mbps. Airtel had the lowest average speed of 4.7Mbps, according to the data on June 8.

Vi led the upload speeds charts with an average upload speed of 6.3Mbps, followed closely by Jio with an average upload speed of 4.2Mbps. Airtel came in third with an average upload speed of 3.6Mbps.

Notably, this is the first time TRAI has provided clubbed data for Vi since the merger of Vodafone and Idea back in August 2018. The regulator earlier recorded data for Vodafone and Idea separately on its MySpeed portal.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has already rolled out its 4G services in select areas. However, it did not manage to make the network speed chart of TRAI.