Jio Meet video calling app is coming very soon: Here are details

As anticipated, Jio's video calling app is coming and it is "just a few days away". Alongside the quarterly results, Reliance Jio has announced that it will soon launch 'Jio Meet' video conferencing-cum-collaborative app. It'll integrate Jio's eHealth platform along with eEducation platform in the Jio Meet app, says company.

"Jio Meet is a platform which has many uniqueness- it actually has an ability to work on any device, any operating system, and it has an ability to do a complete collaboration," Pankaj Pawar, Senior VP, Reliance Jio Infocomm, told reporters (via ET). "And effectively, this collaboration does not limit to a typical video conferencing app."

The Jio Meet app had accidentally got list on the Google Play store last month, but later the company had removed it. It is expected that there will be a dedicated Windows and Mac app, and Outlook plugin alongside the Android and iOS app. At present, the Jio Meet's landing page notes "Thank you for your interest in JioMeet".

To note, Jio Meet app will let you sign in with the OTP alongside the usual email sign-in process. As explained by the company, users will also be allowed to join a meeting as a guest. Corporate users will be allowed to share the conference link with other participants, and join a conference directly from the Chrome browser without any login or sign-up. The business plan will include up to 100 people support for the calls and much more.

We had expected Jio to come up with a video calling solution after the Facebook deal. A week back, Facebook bought 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio. As part of the stake purchase, Facebook just signed a deal to invest about Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms. The announcement also shared some details regarding the agreement including information about Jio Platforms. For some context, it brings together all the Reliance Jio digital apps, digital ecosystems, and high-speed connectivity platform” under one entity.