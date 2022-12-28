Jio network down across states in India, users face internet issues

Reliance Jio went down in some parts of India on Wednesday as users reported facing issues with the network. Also Read - Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

According to Down Detector, 56 percent of users reported that they are facing issues with mobile internet, 35 percent reported with no signal issues and 9 percent mentioned issues with their mobile phone. Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Jio network.

"@JioCare internet not working since yesterday night. Not able to register a complaint on Jio Application nor customer care responding. Application states no outage," a user tweeted. "@jio @jiocare in jio network I am facing issue since 1 week. no network, call drop, no voice After receiving call" a user said.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector. We were able to independently verify the outage as the internet was not working sometime back.

Reliance Jio has not acknowledged the outage yet, but it is seemingly working toward solving the issues users are facing in major parts of the country. And as soon as the issues are resolved, Jio will likely follow its tradition to credit extra data balance to its users as compensation for the trouble.

In other news, Reliance Jio is rapidly moving ahead with its 5G rollout plans in India. Started in October, the 5G network deployment has been finished in more than 50 cities currently. Reliance Jio’s 5G network is called Jio True 5G and it is now available in major cities, such as New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Pune, and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, among others. The other telecom company, Airtel is also rolling out its 5G services in all major cities in India, in a bid to outshine Jio in terms of the rate of 5G deployment.

— Written with inputs from IANS