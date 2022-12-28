comscore Jio network down across states in India, users face internet issues
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Network Down Across States In India Users Face Internet Issues
News

Jio network down across states in India, users face internet issues

Telecom

Reliance Jio faced trouble earlier today when the network went down across states in India, taking down internet and calling services.

Jio-5G

Reliance Jio went down in some parts of India on Wednesday as users reported facing issues with the network. Also Read - Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

According to Down Detector, 56 percent of users reported that they are facing issues with mobile internet, 35 percent reported with no signal issues and 9 percent mentioned issues with their mobile phone. Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Jio network. Also Read - Jio 5G now reaches Andhra Pradesh in these cities: Check details

“@JioCare internet not working since yesterday night. Not able to register a complaint on Jio Application nor customer care responding. Application states no outage,” a user tweeted. “@jio @jiocare in jio network I am facing issue since 1 week. no network, call drop, no voice After receiving call” a user said. Also Read - How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector. We were able to independently verify the outage as the internet was not working sometime back.

Reliance Jio has not acknowledged the outage yet, but it is seemingly working toward solving the issues users are facing in major parts of the country. And as soon as the issues are resolved, Jio will likely follow its tradition to credit extra data balance to its users as compensation for the trouble.

In other news, Reliance Jio is rapidly moving ahead with its 5G rollout plans in India. Started in October, the 5G network deployment has been finished in more than 50 cities currently. Reliance Jio’s 5G network is called Jio True 5G and it is now available in major cities, such as New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Pune, and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, among others. The other telecom company, Airtel is also rolling out its 5G services in all major cities in India, in a bid to outshine Jio in terms of the rate of 5G deployment.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco C50 with a waterdrop display might launch on January 3
Mobiles
Poco C50 with a waterdrop display might launch on January 3
Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Telecom

Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Infinix Zero 20 is now available for purchase in India

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 20 is now available for purchase in India

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

News

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

News

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio network down across states in India, users face internet issues

Airtel s 5G network arrives in Jammu, Srinagar: Check details

Samsung may announce OneUI 5.1 at Galaxy S23 launch event

Toyota Innova Hycross launched at Rs 18.30 lakh in India: All you need to know

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?