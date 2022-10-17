comscore Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India
Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G network in India

Both Ericsson and Nokia have entered into a multi-year partnership with Jio for deploying standalone 5G network in India.

  • Jio has partnered with Ericsson to deploy 5G in India.
  • Jio has partnered with Nokia to deploy 5G in India.
  • Nokia and Ericsson will help Jio deploy standalone 5G network in India.
Indian telecom giant Jio has partnered with Swedish firm Ericsson and Finish telecom equipment maker Nokia for deploying its 5G network in India. Ericsson today said that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Reliance Jio Infocomm to roll out Standalone (SA) 5G network in the country. The company also said that this is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network (RAN) deployment in the country. Also Read - Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services in India: What this means for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

Ericsson also said that it will deploy 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions for Jio, all of which are built on SA networks. Also Read - 5G in India: Samsung to roll out 5G update in India by mid-November

Apart from partnering with Ericsson, Jio has also partnered with the Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for deploying its 5G network in India. According to a report by the Economic Times Telecom, the company has bagged a multi-year contract to deploy RAN 5G network in India. Also Read - Nokia T10 tablet with LTE connectivity launched in India for under Rs 15,000

As a part of the partnership, Nokia will provide its AirScale portfolio, which includes Remote Radio Heads (RRH), base stations and 5G MIMO antennas to help the company deploy various spectrum bands in the country.

“We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalization and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision,” Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on the ocassion.

It is worth noting that Jio started deploying its 5G network in India earlier this month. The company started testing its ‘True 5G‘ network in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi earlier this month. Ath the time of launch, the company said that 4G subscribers will not have to upgrade their SIM cards in a bid to get access to 5G network in the cities where it is available. The company had also said that it will be providing its 5G services at the cost of 4G plans to the eligible subscribers. However, Jio subscribers will have to ensure that they recharge their Jio numbers with a minimum plan value of Rs 239 to get access to the company’s 5G network.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 2:28 PM IST
