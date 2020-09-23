Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 per month with freebies

If you have wanted to stick to Jio’s network but avoided it for the lack of postpaid plans, now might be a good time. The Jio Postpaid Plus is now out and it brings a comprehensive number of plans and benefits for interested customers. The plans and their offerings are comparable to what Airtel offers for its postpaid customers. The services will go live from September 24 and there are five different plans to choose from. Also Read - PUBG Mobile could return soon with Jio Platforms, talks yet to finalize

In order to enroll for Jio Postpaid Plus, customers will have to get a new SIM card from Jio. Existing Jio subscribers can keep their numbers intact, both on prepaid and postpaid plans. Postpaid users will need to send ‘HI’ to 8850188501 on WhatsApp and visit the website or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get their Jio Postpaid Plus SIM home-delivered. They can also visit the nearest Jio Store or Reliance Digital store to get the SIM card. For linking family members or friends to the Family Plan, they can do so through the MyJio app. Also Read - Reliance Jio: How to set caller tune on your smartphone

Jio Postpaid Plus plans

As part of the Jio Postpaid Plus service, there are five plans to choose from. The base plan costs Rs 399 per month and offers 75GB of data with 200GB of data rollover. At Rs 599, there’s another plan offering 100GB data with 200GB rollover. This one also offers an additional SIM card with the Family Plan. The Rs 799 plan offers two SIM cards with the Family plan, 150GB data and 200GB rollover. Also Read - Jio launches new Rs 598 plan with Hotstar Annual VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020 season

The Rs 999 plan offers 200GB data and 500GB data rollover. It also offers three additional SIM cards with Family Plan. The topmost Rs 1,499 plan offers 300GB data with 500GB data rollover. There are unlimited data and voice in the US and UAE, along with other benefits.

Do note that all these monthly rentals come with unlimited calls and messages. These rentals also tag along with free subscriptions to three OTT platforms. Hence, you will get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Jio will also bundle access to Jio apps with over 650 live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, and more than 300 newspapers.

Calls made in the US and UAE will be completely free of charge with Postpaid Plus. However, for all the other countries, calls made to India will be charged at Re 1 with Wi-Fi calling on roaming. ISD calls rates to start at 50 paise per minute. Customers opting for Jio Postpaid Plus will get Jio’s premium call center support and the SIM card will be home delivered. There is no need to change the number but users will need a new SIM card to start the services.