Telco major Jio has come up with yet another prepaid plan for its subscribers. The new Jio Rs 259 ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid recharge pack bundles 1.5GB of high-speed daily data for a period of one calendar month. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

The new plan has been introduced following the IPL craze that began on Saturday, March 26. Jio notes that if a user recharges with the new Rs 259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, similar to how postpaid plans work. Also Read - Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

As per the company, the new Jio prepaid pack can be recharged multiple times. “The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan,” Jio mentioned in its press release. Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

In terms of benefits, here’s what the new Jio prepaid pack offers-

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan benefits

The new Jio pack will offer 1.5GB of high speed 4G data per day, post FUP users will get data speed at 64 kbps. Along with this, the plan bundles unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 free SMS’ per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

On a related note, Jio recently launched Rs 279 Cricket add-on plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, and 15GB of 4G data. The pack will stay active until the existing plan. Another prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 555 was added to the list last weekend. The Jio Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan brings up to 55GB of data and comes with a validity of 55 days. But unlike other Jio prepaid plans, it doesn’t include SMS and voice calling benefits. However, on recharging with this users will get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.