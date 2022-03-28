comscore Jio Rs 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid plan launched, Know details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan with up to 50GB high speed data, 31 days validity launched
News

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan with up to 50GB high speed data, 31 days validity launched

Telecom

Jio Rs 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid recharge pack launched, the plan works similar to postpaid plan, bundles 1.5GB data per day.

Jio-259-monthly

Telco major Jio has come up with yet another prepaid plan for its subscribers. The new Jio Rs 259 ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid recharge pack bundles 1.5GB of high-speed daily data for a period of one calendar month. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

The new plan has been introduced following the IPL craze that began on Saturday, March 26. Jio notes that if a user recharges with the new Rs 259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, similar to how postpaid plans work. Also Read - Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

As per the company, the new Jio prepaid pack can be recharged multiple times. “The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan,” Jio mentioned in its press release. Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

In terms of benefits, here’s what the new Jio prepaid pack offers-

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan benefits

The new Jio pack will offer 1.5GB of high speed 4G data per day, post FUP users will get data speed at 64 kbps. Along with this, the plan bundles unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 free SMS’ per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

On a related note, Jio recently launched Rs 279 Cricket add-on plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, and 15GB of 4G data. The pack will stay active until the existing plan. Another prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 555 was added to the list last weekend. The Jio Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan brings up to 55GB of data and comes with a validity of 55 days. But unlike other Jio prepaid plans, it doesn’t include SMS and voice calling benefits. However, on recharging with this users will get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 28, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Telecom
Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64MP camera launched in India: Check pricing, specs, availability

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Electric scooters with over 150 km range in India

Photo Gallery

Electric scooters with over 150 km range in India

Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

Photo Gallery

Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity

Telecom

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022
Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Telecom

Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here
Jio platforms subsidiary launches end-to-end drone operations platform

News

Jio platforms subsidiary launches end-to-end drone operations platform

हिंदी समाचार

220km रेंज के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Komaki DT 3000 इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

5 सबसे अच्छे रेसिंग गेम की लिस्ट, हरेक को खेलने में आएगा शानदार मजा

जियो लाया यूनीक रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली डेटा के साथ मिलेगी खास तरह की वैलिडिटी

Poco X4 Pro 5G भारत में 64MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां 5 मिनट में होगी चार्ज! आ रही गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी

Latest Videos

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
News
Here s why Apple CEO Tim Cook is talking about 40 photobuffs from Tamil Nadu
Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more
Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch set on April 2: Check out expected price, specs, features
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers