Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

With the IPL craze to kick in, major telco operator Jio has is betting on the opportunity to stay ahead of its rivals. The telecom network has introduced a new Rs 279 cricket add-on pack for its users.

The new pack brings Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription that costs Rs 499. Jio has put a banner ad for this pack via the MyJio app. While with the new Rs 279 add-on pack subscribers will be able to catch all the IPL actions live, the new pack is currently available only to a select few users. Jio is yet to disclose if the pack can be availed by all the subscribers.

As mentioned, the pack includes Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499. In addition, users will get 15GB of high-speed 4G data. The pack will have validity until the existing plan. Users can recharge the pack via the MyJio app that is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

That said, the telecom operator recently launched two new prepaid packs worth Rs 499 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Both the plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar access. The Jio Rs 1,499 prepaid pack bundle 2GB of high-speed daily data, voice calling benefits, free SMS per day, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription for a validity period of 84 days.

Meanwhile, the Rs 499 prepaid pack gets Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription as well. Other benefits in this plan include- 3GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS benefits per day, unlimited voice calling to any network for a validity period of 28 days. There are a few other Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription which include- Rs 601, Rs 799, and Rs 4,199 prepaid recharge packs.