News

Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on pack offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 15GB of high-speed 4G data.

jio browser

With the IPL craze to kick in, major telco operator Jio has is betting on the opportunity to stay ahead of its rivals. The telecom network has introduced a new Rs 279 cricket add-on pack for its users. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

The new pack brings Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription that costs Rs 499. Jio has put a banner ad for this pack via the MyJio app. While with the new Rs 279 add-on pack subscribers will be able to catch all the IPL actions live, the new pack is currently available only to a select few users. Jio is yet to disclose if the pack can be availed by all the subscribers. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Bridgerton, Dune, Jalsa and more

As mentioned, the pack includes Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499. In addition, users will get 15GB of high-speed 4G data. The pack will have validity until the existing plan. Users can recharge the pack via the MyJio app that is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Image Source: 91Mobiles

That said, the telecom operator recently launched two new prepaid packs worth Rs 499 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Both the plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar access. The Jio Rs 1,499 prepaid pack bundle 2GB of high-speed daily data, voice calling benefits, free SMS per day, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription for a validity period of 84 days.

Meanwhile, the Rs 499 prepaid pack gets Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription as well. Other benefits in this plan include- 3GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS benefits per day, unlimited voice calling to any network for a validity period of 28 days. There are a few other Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription which include- Rs 601, Rs 799, and Rs 4,199 prepaid recharge packs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 6:42 PM IST

