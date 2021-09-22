comscore Jio Rs 749 long-term JioPhone plan launched: Benefits, validity
Jio has introduced the new Rs 749 long-term prepaid plan for users in India. Here are all the details you should know about the new plan.

Rs 2599 Jio plan with free Disney+ Hotstar

Jio has a new Rs 749 long-term prepaid plan to its existing JioPhone All-in-One plans. As the name suggests it is specifically meant for JioPhone users. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 with unlimited calls, data benefits

The plan can be safely termed as the most affordable JioPhone prepaid plan that has the longest validity. If you are interested in going for it, here are the details. Also Read - These Reliance Jio prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB free data at no extra cost

Jio Rs 749 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity

The new JioPhone Rs 749 plan is divided into 12 cycles. It provides 2GB of 4G data every 28 days, which will have a speed of 64Kbps if the data is used up. This totals up to 24GB of data for the entire validity of the plan. It comes with a validity of 336 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches cheapest Rs 75 JioPhone recharge plan: Benefits, validity and more

The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 50 SMSs for each cycle. It also provides access to a number of Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It is now available via the Jio website.

The new Jio plan will prove helpful for people as they will be sorted for an entire year without having to recharge every month. Sadly, the plan is just for the JioPhone users.

Non-JioPhone users can avail of the other long-term prepaid plans such as the Rs 2,121, Rs 2,399, Rs 2,599, and Rs 3,499 plans, Although, they aren’t the cheapest.

This comes after Jio recently introduced the Rs 75 JioPhone plan. The plan offers 0.1GB of data per day and extra 200MB data, unlimited calling, free 50 SMS, and access to Jio apps (JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud). It is valid for 28 days.

In addition to this, the telecom operator recently discontinued the Rs 39 and the Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users. The Rs 39 plan offered 100MB of daily data, free 100 SMSs, unlimited calling, and access to Jio apps. It came with a validity of 14 days.

The Rs 69 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 39 plan, except it provides an increased 0.5GB of daily data.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST

