Jio discontinues recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check list
Jio silently discontinues 12 recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check list here

RIL owned telecom company, Jio, has silently discontinued 12 of its recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The company hasn’t detailed the reason behind this move.

  • Jio has discontinued 12 of its recharge plans.
  • These recharge plans came with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.
  • Now, Jio has only two plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.
Reliance Jio has silently discontinued several prepaid recharge plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar subscription to the subscribers. As per a report, the company has discontinued a total of 12 prepaid recharge plans from its bouquet These prepaid recharge plans range between Rs 151 and Rs 3,119. Also Read - How to check your Amazon Gift balance and possibly add a new gift card

Prior to this move, Jio’s prepaid recharge plans offered up to one of Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription. Now, the company has just two prepaid recharge plans in its portfolio that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu gets its own made-in-India adventure mobile game

All recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription discontinued by Jio

Here is a list of all recharge plans that have been discontinued by Reliance Jio (via MySmartPrice): Also Read - Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

— Rs 151 Disney+ Hotstar data add-on recharge plan

— Rs 333 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 555 Disney+ Hotstar data add-on recharge plan

— Rs 583 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 601 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 659 Disney+ Hotstar data add-on recharge plan

— Rs 783 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 799 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 1,066 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 2,999 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

— Rs 3119 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

Jio prepaid recharge plans that still offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription

As mentioned before, Jio now offers two prepaid recharge plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Here are the details:

Jio Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge plan
This recharge plans offers 2GB of daily data for a span of 84 days, which totals to 168GB of data in the mentioned time period. In addition to this, the Rs 1,499 recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calling and SMS, and access Jio apps which includes apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Lastly, this plan offers a one-year premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 4,199 prepaid recharge plan
This recharge plans offers 3GB of daily data for a span of 365 days, which totals to 1095GB of data in a year. In addition to this, the Rs 4,199 recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calling and SMS, and access Jio apps which includes apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Lastly, this plan offers a one-year premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

Why did Jio discontinue these recharge plans?

It is worth noting that Jio hasn’t specified as to why it has discontinued these recharge plans but it is being anticipated that the move has something to do with streaming rights for next IPL season. Disney+ Hotstar earlier had the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League. Now rights have been acquired by Reliance-owned Viacom 18. So, loosing access to IPL streaming rights might be one of the reasons behind Jio’s move.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 7:17 PM IST
