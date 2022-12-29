comscore Jio’s 5G network arrives in MP: Check availability
Jio starts rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh: Check availability here

Jio today announced that it has started rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh. Here are all the cities where the service is available.

  • Jio rolled its 5G network in 11 cities in India earlier this week.
  • Today, Jio said that it has started rolling out its 5G network in MP.
  • Jio plans to complete the roll out of its 5G network by the end of 2023.
Image: Jio

Reliance Jio today announced that it has started rolling out its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh. The telecom operator today announced that it has started rolling out its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal. The company also said that by January 2023, all major cities in Madhya Pradesh, such as Jabalpur and Gwalior, will get access to the company’s True 5G network. Also Read - 5G Scam alert: Vi users beware of the ‘Upgrade to 5G’ message on your phone

Furthermore, the company that it will make its True 5G network available in ‘every town, taluka of Madhya Pradesh’ by the end of December 2023. It is also the time that the telecom giant has set for completing the pan-India roll out of its 5G services in India. Also Read - Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

“We are proud to rollout 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor
Summit in January 2023,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 11 Indian cities: Check list here

Interestingly, the announcement comes a day after Jio announced that it was launching its True 5G network in 11 cities across the country. The list includes Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi.

It is worth noting that while Jio began a more formal roll out of its 5G services in Madhya Pradesh today, it had made the service available in the state much earlier. The company had first made its True 5G service available at Mahakaal Mahalok corridor in the state earlier this month. At the time, the company had launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services in the area. Now, just days before the year 2022 ends, Jio has formally started the roll out of its True 5G services in the state.

For the unversed, Jio‘s True 5G network is available at no additional cost to all of Jio’s 4G subscribers. However, users need to recharge their phone numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239 to be able to access the network in the cities where it has been rolled out. Additionally, 4G users don’t need to change their SIM cards as Jio’s 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled.

Jio True 5G network availability

Here are all the cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, All the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Bhopal, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirumala, Vijayawada, Guntur, Lucknow, Indore and Trivandrum.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 8:17 PM IST
