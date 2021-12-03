comscore Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details
News

Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Telecom

Jio has discontinued Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 prepaid plans that included up to 3GB daily data and Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

jio prepaid plan

Telecom majors yet again raised a ruckus with the revised prices of their prepaid plans. While Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) were the first to announce the changes in the prepaid packs, Jio later joined the bandwagon with increased tariffs. Also Read - Airtel discontinued some prepaid plans with 3GB daily data: Check revised price, validity

Surprisingly, the domestic telco took down some of the popular prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits. To recall, Jio earlier in September introduced three plans with up to 3GB daily data and Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription that includes- Rs 499, Rs 666, and Rs 888 recharge pack. Also Read - Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Jio Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 discontinued

Although Jio didn’t officially mention about discontinuing the plans, the recharge plans are nowhere in sight either on the website or in the mobile app. Notably, these prepaid plans didn’t have any tariff hike, unlike the other plans that were released on November 28. Currently, the telecom operator offers four prepaid recharge packs with 3GB of data per day that include- Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199, and Rs 4199 with the validity of 28, 84, and 365 days respectively. The Rs 601 plan bundles an additional 6GB of data. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans


To vote for other categories click here.

While the reason behind taking down the prepaid plans remains a mystery, Airtel too discontinued a few prepaid packs with similar data benefits. And much like Jio, Airtel too didn’t seem to bother announcing about the discontinuation of the prepaid packs that include- Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558. These plans are not listed either on the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app.

Coming back to the Reliance Jio tariff plans hike, the telco increased the price of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 480. The plans now start from Rs 155, instead of Rs 129. While announcing the price increase, Jio said that tariff rates have been hiked keeping in mind the “commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry.” As we mentioned earlier, Airtel and Vi have also made drastic changes to their data packs by up to 20-25 percent.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 8:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users
Features
How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users
Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?

Reviews

Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?

Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Telecom

Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Gaming

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Telecom

Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details
Airtel discontinued Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558 prepaid plans: Check revised price, validity, daily data, more

Telecom

Airtel discontinued Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558 prepaid plans: Check revised price, validity, daily data, more
From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans

Telecom

From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans
Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

News

Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट में मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM वाला Redmi Note 10S

BGMI के लिए Krafton जल्द बंद करेगा PUBG Mobile का डेटा ट्रांसफर

सैमसंग अपने इस धांसू स्मार्टफोन को जल्द करेगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए रेंडर्स से पता चले कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WhatsApp पर फिंगरप्रिंट लॉक लगाकर अपनी चैट को करें सिक्योर, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India
Electric Vehicle
Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

News

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think
What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

News

What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more
Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

News

Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers