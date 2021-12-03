Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Telecom majors yet again raised a ruckus with the revised prices of their prepaid plans. While Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) were the first to announce the changes in the prepaid packs, Jio later joined the bandwagon with increased tariffs. Also Read - Airtel discontinued some prepaid plans with 3GB daily data: Check revised price, validity

Surprisingly, the domestic telco took down some of the popular prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits. To recall, Jio earlier in September introduced three plans with up to 3GB daily data and Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription that includes- Rs 499, Rs 666, and Rs 888 recharge pack. Also Read - Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Jio Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 discontinued

Although Jio didn’t officially mention about discontinuing the plans, the recharge plans are nowhere in sight either on the website or in the mobile app. Notably, these prepaid plans didn’t have any tariff hike, unlike the other plans that were released on November 28. Currently, the telecom operator offers four prepaid recharge packs with 3GB of data per day that include- Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199, and Rs 4199 with the validity of 28, 84, and 365 days respectively. The Rs 601 plan bundles an additional 6GB of data. Also Read - From today, Reliance Jio users will need to pay up to Rs 480 more for prepaid plans



While the reason behind taking down the prepaid plans remains a mystery, Airtel too discontinued a few prepaid packs with similar data benefits. And much like Jio, Airtel too didn’t seem to bother announcing about the discontinuation of the prepaid packs that include- Rs 398, Rs 499, and Rs 558. These plans are not listed either on the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app.

Coming back to the Reliance Jio tariff plans hike, the telco increased the price of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 480. The plans now start from Rs 155, instead of Rs 129. While announcing the price increase, Jio said that tariff rates have been hiked keeping in mind the “commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry.” As we mentioned earlier, Airtel and Vi have also made drastic changes to their data packs by up to 20-25 percent.