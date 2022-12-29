Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that Jio will complete the roll out of its True 5G network in cities across the country by 2023. “Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete in 2023…I heartily congratulate the entire Jio Team for further consolidating the Number 1 position in the digital connectivity business,” he said at the company’s Family Day celebrations. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 11 Indian cities: Check list here

Stressing on the importance of 5G connectivity, Ambani said that that 5G will end the rural-urban divide and that it will help in providing high-quality education and healthcare benefits to all.

"Since every single village will have 5G connectivity, India has a historic opportunity to completely erase the rural-urban divide which has plagued our country for so long," he said.

“We can now ensure that no Indian will be deprived of access to high-quality education, high-quality healthcare and high-productivity economic activities,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Ambani also talked about the ‘next big opportunity’ for Jio Platforms. He said that providing unique digital products is where the opportunity lies. “…Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets,” Ambani said.

Interestingly, his statement come shortly after the company announced that it was rolling out its 5G services to 11 cities across the country including Lucknow, Mysuru and Trivandrum.

Jio True 5G network availability

For the unversed, Jio started rolling out its 5G network in India starting October this year shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 on October 1, 2022. At the time of launch, Jio’s True 5G service was available in eight cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi among others. However, at the time of writing this article, Jio’s 5G services are available in over 25 cities across the country.

Here is a list of all the cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available at the moment:

— Delhi

— Ghaziabad

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Pune

— Nathdwara

— Kochi

— All the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat

— Visakhapatnam

— Mumbai

— Kolkata

— Varanasi

— Chennai

— Mysuru

— Nashik

— Aurangabad

— Chandigarh

— Mohali

— Panchkula

— Zirakpur

— Kharar

— Derabassi

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Tirumala

— Vijayawada

— Guntur

— Lucknow

— Trivandrum