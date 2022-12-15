comscore Jio True 5G is now available for Apple iPhone 12 and above models in India: How to set it up
Jio True 5G arrives on iPhone 12 and above: How to activate it now

Apple also announced 5G cellular support for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India.

  • Jio's True 5G network is currently available in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Pune and more cities.
  • Customers will need to update to the iOS 16.2 update to use Jio True 5G
Untitled design - 2022-12-15T170756.052

All Apple iPhone 12 and above customers will instantly get access to Jio Welcome Offer as soon as they update their software. For the unversed, Jio’s True 5G network is currently available in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Hyderabad, Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility: Check details

As per the Jio website, “All Jio True 5G customers who are invited for the Jio Welcome Offer, can enjoy unlimited 5G Data with speeds up to 1 Gbps. To continue getting the benefit of the Jio Welcome Offer, you need to have an active postpaid connection or a valid active prepaid base plan of Rs 239 or higher.” Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that iPhone use Sony’s camera sensor

How to setup your iPhone for Jio True 5G

To use Jio 5G connection on iPhone 12 models or later, here are the simple steps that you can follow: Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

  1. Go to Settings> General > Software Update
  2. Click on Update to the latest iOS version
  3. Now again go to Settings > General > About, and if prompted follow the steps to update to the latest carrier settings.
  4. Lastly, to use Jio 5G connection, go to Settings then Mobile Data then Voice and Data, and then select 5G Auto as well as 5G Standalone On.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that 5G cellular support has been enabled for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, as India enters the 5G era.

In order to use a 5G connection with Reliance Jio on an iPhone 12 model or later, customers will need to update to the iOS 16.2 update, which also comes with other myriads of features.

Apple last month enabled 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for select iPhone users in the country.

For the unversed, Jio is bringing its standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones. With this collaboration, OnePlus device owners will be able to access Jio’s True 5G network on their 5G-enabled smartphones.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 15, 2022 5:23 PM IST
