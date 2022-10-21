Jio True 5G launch expected on Diwali: Here's how to get invite for welcome offer

Reliance Jio will likely begin rolling out its 5G services in select cities on Diwali, per its announcement back in August. The telecom provider said its 5G network can offer up to 1Gbps download speeds — a claim that is backed by the fact that Jio acquired the 700MHz to become the only carrier that can offer SA (standalone) 5G in India. Jio is already testing services in four cities, so the wider rollout will happen in those cities before the company’s 5G expands to other cities. But even if you are in one of these cities, the services will not become available to you automatically. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Spotify launches a dedicated hub with playlists, exclusive clips and more

That is because Jio will offer 5G to users on an invite-only basis. This means that you would need an invite from Reliance Jio to be able to use its 5G services. The invite, the company said, will be given to only a few users in select cities, so while the chances are slim, there is a way to get the invite and try out your luck. However, before you set out to request an invite, make sure you have a 5G phone and that it runs software that enables Jio's 5G services. Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Samsung, and Xiaomi are among the few brands that already support Jio.

Now that you have ensured that your phone has 5G connectivity along with the necessary software, here is how to request the invite.

How to request the invite

On your smartphone, go to the Google Play Store and search for the MyJio app. Install it. This app is also available on Apple’s App Store, but since iPhone will take some time in receiving support for India’s 5G network, I have excluded the associated process.

After logging into the MyJio app using your Jio number, you will be welcomed by the home screen. Now, if your number belongs to the circle (Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Kolkata) that is eligible for the 5G rollout, you will see a card on the top carousel. The card says “Jio Welcome Offer,” mentioning the four cities that will get the services first. To enrol yourself for the invite programme, you have to tap this card. After tapping the card, you will see the following message:

“Thank you. Your journey towards Jio True5G starts now.” Jio has also mentioned that it is checking whether the Jio True5G will be available “in your usage-areas most of the times” and if your handset is compatible with the network. “On success, your invitation for Jio Welcome Offer will be on the way soon.”