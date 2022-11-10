Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data

Reliance Jio has extended its 5G services to two more cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With the launch of Jio True 5G in the two cities, Jio now has 5G coverage in a total of eight cities. Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be able to use 5G through the invite-only system, much like how users in other cities do. The telecom company said its 5G network will offer speeds anywhere between 500Mbps and 1Gbps, thanks to the standalone architecture. Also Read - Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones

“Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio is rolling out its advanced True 5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience,” said Reliance Jio. Essentially, the rollout will take place in a graded manner, which means some users will get the services before others in these cities. Also Read - OnePlus starts rolling out Jio 5G support for OnePlus 10T in India

To get an invite, Reliance Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will need to use the MyJio app. When you open the app, you will see the invite. Tap on it and you will be registered for Jio’s 5G services without paying additional costs through what is known as the “Jio Welcome Offer.” Also Read - Reliance Jio launches True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service: All details here

Despite claims, however, Jio’s 5G services are still largely unavailable. Even in the cities where Jio launched 5G first, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara, the availability is limited, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, Ookla. We at BGR India also managed to obtain the invite for Delhi, but the services are still unavailable on compatible phones.

Since Jio is the only telecom provider to use the standalone 5G infrastructure, a 5G phone would need a software update. Many leading smartphone brands have already rolled out the update that enables Jio’s 5G network. Apple is currently testing support in iOS 16.2 beta, while Samsung, Google, LG, and Asus have still not rolled out the necessary software that enables Jio True 5G.