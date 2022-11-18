comscore Jio True 5G network is now available in all of Delhi NCR: Check details
Jio True 5G network is now available in all of Delhi NCR: Check details

Reliance Jio today announced that its 5G Plus network is now available in all of Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

  • Jio said that its 5G Plus network is available in all of Delhi NCR.
  • NCR includes Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.
  • Jio is offering up to 1 Gbps speed in Delhi NCR.
Reliance Jio officially launched its True 5G network in India last month. Since then, the company the company has been expanding the support for the network to more cities across the country. And today the telecom giant announced that its True 5G network is now available in all of Delhi-National Captial Region (NCR). This means that the company’s 5G network is now available in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. Also Read - Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

The company said that with this roll out, all important localities and areas including, residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks, roads, Highways and metro are covered by Jio’s True 5G network. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives on Pune airport: Check details

“Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G
reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion. Also Read - Jio launches 5 new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022: Check details

Jio subscribers who are using a 5G smartphone can access Jio’s True 5G network by subscribing to the company’s Jio Welcome Offer.

For the unversed, Jio subscribers can enroll in the Jio Welcome Offer by visiting the MyJio app using their number and tapping on a card in the top carousel that says ‘Jio Welcome Offer’. After tapping the card, users will see a message, which says — “Thank you. Your journey towards Jio True5G starts now.” After this, the app will check if Jio’s True 5G network is available in the area where the user is and if the user has a 5G compatible smartphone. Once all of that has been verified, the user will be connected to Jio’s 5G network.

It is worth noting that users need to have a base recharge of Rs 239 to be able to access Jio’s 5G service. However, users don’t need to change SIM cards to access Jio’s 5G network. At the moment Jio is offering its 5G services at 4G plans. The company said that it will introduce 5G tariff plans when the service is available more widely.

At the moment, Jio’s 5G network is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 2:38 PM IST
