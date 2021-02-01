comscore Jio vs Airtel: Best budget prepaid pack for you under Rs 150
Jio vs Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 129: Which is the best for you?

Jio and Airtel have released new budget-friendly prepaid plans for its users where at Rs 129 they will get access to unlimited calling and more.

Airtel and Jio are fierce competitors in the Indian telecom market and to woo its pre-paid customer base the duo has launched an updated plan that costs Rs 129. While both the companies offer aggressive tariff plans to its customers the introduction of a plan under Rs 150 gives an option to customers to avail a more budget-friendly plan for themselves. Also Read - Union Budget 2021 to boost digital payments in India: Here are all details

Both plans, though come with the same denomination offer different number of SMSs and data with their packs. The Rs 129 pack with both Airtel and Jio also come with different value-added services and validity. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC: Report

Let’s take an in-depth look at what both these plans offer and which one should you go for. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite latest leak hints at a flagship feature that vanilla Mi 11 lacks

Jio vs Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack comparison

With Airtel’s Rs 129 recharge pack, users will get unlimited calling, 300 SMSs, and 1GB of free data for a validity of 24 days.

On the contrary, the Rs 129 Jio prepaid pack offers its customers 2GB of data with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSs for a period of 28 days. So, you get 1 GB of more data and 4 extra days of validity with Jio’s prepaid pack.

After users have expired the 2GB of quota on their pack, they will get unlimited data access at 64kbps speed. If Airtel users exceed their quota of 1GB in their pack, they will be charged 50p per MB.

Value-added features

In terms of value-added features, with Airtel’s Rs 129 pre-paid pack, you get access to Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Wynk Music, Hellotunes and content on Airtel Extreme. With Jio’s prepaid pack, users get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV and JioCiinema and more.

VodafoneIdea (Vi) offers its most budget-friendly prepaid pack at Rs 149 that offers unlimited calling, 3GB of data and 28 days of validity. You also get access to various content services with Vi’s prepaid pack and an extra 1GB if you use the Vi app.

  Published Date: February 1, 2021 1:55 PM IST

