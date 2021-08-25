comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data, unlimited calling, free subscription to video streaming apps, and other benefits.

Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offer a host of prepaid plans to their users. These leading telcos bundle plans across varied price range for different users. In this listicle, we have compiled some of the best plans under Rs 300 from Jio, Airtel, and Vi that include- a free subscription to select video streaming apps, call, and SMS benefits. Also Read - BSNL Rs 1,498 prepaid plan launched: Data benefits, unlimited voice calls, validity and more

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Jio prepaid plans under Rs 300 Also Read - JioPhone Next specs out ahead of release: Qualcomm 215 SoC, Android 11 Go, HD+ display, more

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with unlimited data, up to 84 days validity

Jio Rs 249 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited domestic voice calls to all the networks. There are 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema benefits as well. The validity for this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

This 28 days validity prepaid plan from Jio brings 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS free per day, and a subscription to JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema, and more apps.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 149 recharge pack offers 1GB of data per day and similar benefits to that of Rs 199 prepaid pack. The validity of this plan is 24 days.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 300

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan

This prepaid plan offer 2GB of data, 30 days free trial for the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

This plan bundles 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and an Amazon Prime Video mobile free trial. In addition, Airtel prepaid subscribers will get Airtel Xstream Premium, Apollo 24×7 Circle for three months, a free online course with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The validity for this plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan

Airel Rs 219 recharge pack brings 1GB of free data per day, unlimited voice calling, and SMS benefits. Similar to Rs 249 plan, it bundles Amazon Prime Video mobile free trial, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream subscription.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) prepaid plans under Rs 300

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 299 recharge plan brings 4GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, weekend data rollover, and free access to Vi Movies and TV app. The plan is valid for 28 days.s

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan

Vi prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, and weekend data rollover benefits. The validity for this plan is 28 days.

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan

This Vi recharge pack gives 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Vi Movies and TV app. The validity for this plan is 28 days.

  Published Date: August 25, 2021 12:10 PM IST

