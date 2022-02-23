comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Looking for best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with maximum data and up to 28 days validity, here's the list that you should consider.

Major telcos updated their prepaid recharge packs pricing in India late last year. Airtel, Vi, Jio, all hiked their prepaid plans by up to 25 percent. While most of the plans now shift to the expensive side, there are a few good options available under Rs 400. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

In case you are looking for prepaid plans with maximum data and up to 28 days validity, here’s the list that you should consider. Also Read - Oppo partners with Reliance to conduct 5G trials in India

Jio prepaid plans under Rs 400

Jio offers three prepaid recharge packs under Rs 400. Jio’s Rs 239 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB of high-speed per day for a validity of 28 days. In addition, you get unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio’s suite of apps. The Rs 179 prepaid plan gives you 1GB of 4G data per day, voice calling benefits, free SMSes for a period of 24 days. If 1GB isn’t sufficient, Jio has a Rs 299 prepaid pack that provides 2GB of data and similar benefits as the other two plans. Also Read - Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over your smartphone lock screens

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 400

With the price hike, Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid plan that offered a total of 2GB data now costs Rs 179. The plan includes 100 free SMSes per day and unlimited calling. Airtel’s Rs 265 prepaid pack bags similar offering to the Rs 179 pack except you get 1GB of free data per day for a validity of 28 days. There’s another plan that costs Rs 299. The perks of this plan include- unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB of daily data for 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 400

As for Vi, the telco includes three prepaid recharge plans that start from Rs 179, with the high-priced pack costing Rs 299. The Rs 179 pack is similar to the Airtel pack, the only difference is SMS benefits that are capped at 300. The Rs 269 prepaid pack gives 1GB of data, unlimited calling benefits, and 100SMS per day. Meanwhile, Vi Rs 299 prepaid plans include 2GB of 4G data per day and similar benefits as the other two packs.

  Published Date: February 23, 2022 6:34 PM IST

Best Sellers