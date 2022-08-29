comscore Cheapest 2GB per day data plan offered by Jio, Airtel, Vi
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi Cheapest 2gb Per Day Data Plans Compared
News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 2GB per day data plans compared

Telecom

While cheapest 2GB per day data plans come with a calendar month validity, the one by Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 23 days.

Airtel Jio Vodafone Idea

Recharge plans with 2GB of data per day are popular with mobile customers since they provide enough data for online surfing as well as for work. Users can easily avoid frequent top-up recharges that come with a smaller data package plan. So, here we have compared to cheapest data plans that offer 2GB of data per day by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

It is worth noting that these data plans not only offer 2GB of daily data but they also offer offer benefits such as unlimited voice calls, and complimentary subscriptions to various services. Here are all the details… Also Read - Vodafone Idea denies data of 20 mn postpaid customers leaked

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

Jio‘s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for a period of 23 days, which totals to 46GB of data. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining the daily data limit. Additionally, this plan offers 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions of Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

Airtel Rs 319 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 319 prepaid plan provides 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of one month, which totals to 60GB of data. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. With this plan subscribers will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free Hello Tunes, and free Wynk Music subscription. After the limit has been utilized, the speed of the network will drop to 64Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 prepaid plan offers unlimited talk time with 2GB of data per day and a validity of one month, which totals to 60GB of data. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. It allows users to enjoy night data without limits from 12AM to 6AM. Additionally, this plan allows users to carry their unused data from Monday to Friday into Saturday and Sunday. It also offers up to 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost.

In addition to this, subscribers will also get a free subscription for Vi Movies & TV classic.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 8:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco C50 appears on IMEI certification, could launch in India soon
Mobiles
Poco C50 appears on IMEI certification, could launch in India soon
How to take screenshots in Windows 10, Windows 11

How To

How to take screenshots in Windows 10, Windows 11

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: How to use it

Apps

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: How to use it

Oppo A57e price in India leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Oppo A57e price in India leaked ahead of launch

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Features

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Offers on headphones, speakers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt

Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: How to use it

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check out the deals and offers

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More