Recharge plans with 2GB of data per day are popular with mobile customers since they provide enough data for online surfing as well as for work. Users can easily avoid frequent top-up recharges that come with a smaller data package plan. So, here we have compared to cheapest data plans that offer 2GB of data per day by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

It is worth noting that these data plans not only offer 2GB of daily data but they also offer offer benefits such as unlimited voice calls, and complimentary subscriptions to various services. Here are all the details… Also Read - Vodafone Idea denies data of 20 mn postpaid customers leaked

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

Jio‘s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for a period of 23 days, which totals to 46GB of data. The speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps, after the draining the daily data limit. Additionally, this plan offers 100 SMS per day with complimentary subscriptions of Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

Airtel Rs 319 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 319 prepaid plan provides 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls for the validity of one month, which totals to 60GB of data. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. With this plan subscribers will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free Hello Tunes, and free Wynk Music subscription. After the limit has been utilized, the speed of the network will drop to 64Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 319 prepaid plan offers unlimited talk time with 2GB of data per day and a validity of one month, which totals to 60GB of data. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day. It allows users to enjoy night data without limits from 12AM to 6AM. Additionally, this plan allows users to carry their unused data from Monday to Friday into Saturday and Sunday. It also offers up to 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost.

In addition to this, subscribers will also get a free subscription for Vi Movies & TV classic.