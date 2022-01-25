comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

If you are looking for a good and affordable data plan for yourself, then we have brought you some selected and special recharge packs from three companies. You will get unlimited calling and access to premium apps with a time limit of 84 days.

cheapest plan with 84 days validity

Image: Pixabay

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) All three telecom companies are launching affordable recharge plans in the market to connect more and more customers with them. In all these prepaid plans, high-speed data, unlimited calling, and OTT app subscriptions are being given to the consumers for free. If you are looking for a good and affordable data plan for yourself, then we have brought you some selected and special recharge packs from three companies. You will get unlimited calling and access to premium apps with a time limit of 84 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea subscribers may have to pay more this year: Here’s why

Image: Pixabay

Reliance Jio 84 days validity plan

The company’s cheapest 84-day plan is Rs 365. In this, you get a total of 6 GB of data, which you can use on any day. After the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. You get unlimited calling on all networks and 1000 SMS in the plan. Apart from this, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity have also been subscribed. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in January 2021

The second plan in the list is Rs 666, in which you are given 1.5 GB of data daily for 84 days. In this way, the total data becomes 126GB. Along with this, you are also given unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity have also been subscribed. Also Read - Reliance Jio says it has completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 cities in India

Airtel 84 days validity plan

If we talk about Airtel, the company offers three prepaid plans priced at Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 455, which come with 84 days validity. In these plans, 1.5GB and 2GB of data are available per day, respectively. Apart from this, 6GB of data is available in the final plan. Both the initial prepaid plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, while the Rs 455 plan offers unlimited calls and a total of 900 SMS.

Not only this, but the company also benefits from the Airtel Thanks app in these three plans. Additionally, the plan also comes with three months of access to the Apollo 24/7 app, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hello Tunes, and Wink Free Music. Also, users can access Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days.

Vodafone Idea 84 days validity plan

Vi’s Rs 379 prepaid plan offers a time limit of 84 days. A total of 6GB of data is given for use in this prepaid plan. You can make unlimited calling on any network. In addition, users will get a subscription to Vi Movies and Live TV in the plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2022 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490

Mobiles

Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

News

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

News

People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

News

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023

Telecom

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in Jan 2021

Telecom

Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in Jan 2021
Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India

Telecom

Jio completes 5G planning for 1,000 cities in India
Jio collaborates with University of Oulu for 6G research

News

Jio collaborates with University of Oulu for 6G research

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ एक नया इवेंट, बंडल और एलीट पास समेत सस्ते में मिल रहे कई आइटम

Lenovo Legion Y90 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, 22GB RAM समेत मिलेंगे धांसू गेमिंग फीचर्स

WhatsApp में Focus Mode समेत जुड़े 3 नए फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल

Facebook बना रहा है दुनिया का सबसे तेज AI सुपरकम्प्यूटर! एक साथ करेगा हजारों काम

Google की बढ़ी मुश्किल, प्राइवेसी में सेंध लगाने के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

Latest Videos

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
Telecom
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more
Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490

Mobiles

Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

News

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer
People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them

News

People want to boycott Amazon for selling products with image of the Indian flag on them
162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

News

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers