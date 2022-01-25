Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) All three telecom companies are launching affordable recharge plans in the market to connect more and more customers with them. In all these prepaid plans, high-speed data, unlimited calling, and OTT app subscriptions are being given to the consumers for free. If you are looking for a good and affordable data plan for yourself, then we have brought you some selected and special recharge packs from three companies. You will get unlimited calling and access to premium apps with a time limit of 84 days. Also Read - Vodafone Idea subscribers may have to pay more this year: Here’s why

Reliance Jio 84 days validity plan

The company's cheapest 84-day plan is Rs 365. In this, you get a total of 6 GB of data, which you can use on any day. After the data limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. You get unlimited calling on all networks and 1000 SMS in the plan. Apart from this, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity have also been subscribed.

The second plan in the list is Rs 666, in which you are given 1.5 GB of data daily for 84 days. In this way, the total data becomes 126GB. Along with this, you are also given unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity have also been subscribed.

Airtel 84 days validity plan

If we talk about Airtel, the company offers three prepaid plans priced at Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 455, which come with 84 days validity. In these plans, 1.5GB and 2GB of data are available per day, respectively. Apart from this, 6GB of data is available in the final plan. Both the initial prepaid plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, while the Rs 455 plan offers unlimited calls and a total of 900 SMS.

Not only this, but the company also benefits from the Airtel Thanks app in these three plans. Additionally, the plan also comes with three months of access to the Apollo 24/7 app, free online courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hello Tunes, and Wink Free Music. Also, users can access Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days.

Vodafone Idea 84 days validity plan

Vi’s Rs 379 prepaid plan offers a time limit of 84 days. A total of 6GB of data is given for use in this prepaid plan. You can make unlimited calling on any network. In addition, users will get a subscription to Vi Movies and Live TV in the plan.