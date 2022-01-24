comscore Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in Jan 2021
News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in January 2021

Telecom

If budget is no bar, here are the top prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel that offer data along with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

Ever since the pandemic forced people to stay back at home, the daily data requirements of people have changed significantly. In addition to connecting with friends and family and watching their favourite shows and movies online, users are also studying from home and collaborating with their colleagues while working from home. Needless to say that all of this has increased the daily data requirements tremendously. If you are looking for prepaid plans that not only offer data but also offer subscription for various OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, here are the top plans for you: Also Read - Reliance Jio says it has completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 cities in India

Reliance Jio Rs 3,119 plan

This plan offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days in addition to 10GB of additional data, which totals to 740GB of data. Subscribers also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 with a free subscription to Jio apps. Also Read - Reliance Jio collaborates with University of Oulu for 6G research

Reliance Jio Rs 1,066 plan

This plan offers 2GB of data per day for 84 days in addition to 5GB of additional data, which totals to 173GB of data. Subscribers also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 with a free subscription to Jio apps. Also Read - Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to DoT to clear spectrum dues

Reliance Jio Rs 799 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days in addition to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 with a free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 601 plan

This plan offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days in addition to 6GB of additional data, which totals to 90GB of data. Subscribers also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 with a free subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 601 plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 601 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data for 28 days with 16GB additional data, which totals to 100GB of data. In addition to that, this plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, free access to Vi movies & TV and weekend data rollover facility.

Vi Rs 901 plan

This plan offers 3GB of daily data for 70 days with 48GB additional data, which totals to 258GB of data. In addition to that, this plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, a one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, free access to Vi movies & TV and weekend data rollover facility.

Airtel Rs 719 plan

Airtel’s Rs 719 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 84 days, which totals to 126GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, a cashback of Rs 100 on FasTag recharges, free subscription of Wynk Music and a three months subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 599 plan

This plan offers 3GB of daily data for a span of 28 days, which totals to 84GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, a cashback of Rs 100 on FasTag recharges, free subscription of Wynk Music and a three months subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 359 plan

This plan offers 2GB of daily data for a span of 28 days, which totals to 56GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, 100 SMS per day, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, a cashback of Rs 100 on FasTag recharges, free subscription of Wynk Music and a three months subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 399 plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 28 days, which totals to 42GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, a cashback of Rs 100 on FasTag recharges, free subscription of Wynk Music and a three months subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 5:29 PM IST

