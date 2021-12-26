Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

The Covid-19 restrictions – sans the night curfew of course – might be easing out now but that hasn’t dulled down our daily data needs. A vast majority of people are still working from home. In addition to that, school students too are studying from home. Simply put, there is still a need for value for money data plans. So, here we have prepared a list of top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300 that you can opt for. Also Read - Govt directs telecos to store call, internet usage data for two years

Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan

This plan offers 2GB data per day for a span of 28 days, which totals to 56GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a 20% JioMart cashback offer as a part of which Jio's prepaid subscribers will get a cashback of Rs 200.

Reliance Jio Rs 239 plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 28 days, which totals to 42GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a span of 23 days, which totals to 34.5GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 299 plan

Airtel’s Rs 299 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 28 days, which totals to 42GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, a 30-day free subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Rs 100 cashback on FasTag recharge, free Wynk Music subscription, and free Shaw Academy subscription.

Airtel Rs 209 plan

Airtel’s Rs 209 plan offers 1GB of daily data for a period of 21 days, which totals to 21GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, a 30-day free subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and free Wynk Music subscription.

Airtel Rs 155 plan

Airtel’s Rs 155 plan offers 1GB of daily data for a period of 24 days, which totals to 24GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, a 30-day free subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and free Wynk Music subscription.

Vi Rs 299 plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 28 days, which totals to 42GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, up to 2GB of backup data, weekend data roll over facility, and a free subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 199 plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 199 offers 1GB of daily data for a period of 18 days, which totals to 18GB of data. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, and a free subscription to Vi movies and TV.