comscore Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans, offers, data, unlimited calling
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls
News

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls

Telecom

Here's a look at the prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea with 2GB per day data and unlimited calling for customers.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans

The Indian smartphone userbase is expected to hit the 760 million mark by Q2 of 2021 and with a torrent of smartphones hitting the Indian market in the days to come, there is a growing need for mobile internet. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Apart from fulfilling our entertainment needs, mobile internet is pivotal in helping us stay connected with our families and friends as most of the communication tools and apps are moving to internet-based platforms. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Telecom providers in India – Jio, Airtel and Vodafone India aka Vi offer prepaid plans for users with unlimited calling and up to 2GB 4G data. Since all of these companies offer multiple plans we have done the hard work of sifting through some of the best plans for you. Also Read - JioPhone recharge plans Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 discontinued; 4 Jio data plans of 2021 remain

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi Plans

 

 

Jio Rs 289 prepaid plan

Jio prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days for its customers. In this plan, customers will get 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 SMS free and the option of unlimited calling on any network. Jio customers will also get subscriptions to multiple Jio Premium apps as well.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan

Airtel is offering its prepaid plans starting at Rs 298 that comes with 28 days of validity. In this plan, customers get 2GB of data per day with 100 free SMS. You also get unlimited calling on any network with this pack. Airtel customers will also enjoy subscriptions to Airtel exclusive apps like Wink Music and Airtel Extreme.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan

This costlier plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Customers also get 2GB of data daily and can send 100 SMS for free. Unlimited calling is also on offer in this plan and customers will also get access to Airtel apps as mentioned before.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 595 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering its prepaid plan with 56 days of validity and in this plan, customers get 100 SMS free with 2GB of 4G data per day. You also get unlimited calling to any network in this pack. Apart from this, Vi customers will also get access to ZEE5 Premium and Vi app where customers get access to more content.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?
Telecom
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?
Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

News

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

Republic Day Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone XR

Deals

Republic Day Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone XR

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?
Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared

Deals

Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared
Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Telecom

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Reliance Jio records the highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020

News

Reliance Jio records the highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M02s की सेल शुरू, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स की डीटेल

Vivo X60 Pro Plus 5G की प्री-बुकिंग हुई शुरू, दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ होगा लॉ

Samsung Galaxy A32 और Galaxy A12 जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

कम कीमत पर चाहते हैं दमदार स्मार्टफोन, इस लिस्ट में मिलेगा आपको बेस्ट ऑप्शन

Realme ने लॉन्च किया 10 हजार रुपये से कम का स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report
News
Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report
OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out
Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

News

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update
As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?

News

As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers