The Indian smartphone userbase is expected to hit the 760 million mark by Q2 of 2021 and with a torrent of smartphones hitting the Indian market in the days to come, there is a growing need for mobile internet. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Apart from fulfilling our entertainment needs, mobile internet is pivotal in helping us stay connected with our families and friends as most of the communication tools and apps are moving to internet-based platforms. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Telecom providers in India – , and India aka offer prepaid plans for users with unlimited calling and up to 2GB data. Since all of these companies offer multiple plans we have done the hard work of sifting through some of the best plans for you. Also Read - JioPhone recharge plans Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 discontinued; 4 Jio data plans of 2021 remain

Jio Rs 289 prepaid plan

Jio prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days for its customers. In this plan, customers will get 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 SMS free and the option of unlimited calling on any network. Jio customers will also get subscriptions to multiple Jio Premium apps as well.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan

Airtel is offering its prepaid plans starting at Rs 298 that comes with 28 days of validity. In this plan, customers get 2GB of data per day with 100 free SMS. You also get unlimited calling on any network with this pack. Airtel customers will also enjoy subscriptions to Airtel exclusive apps like Wink Music and Airtel Extreme.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan

This costlier plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Customers also get 2GB of data daily and can send 100 SMS for free. Unlimited calling is also on offer in this plan and customers will also get access to Airtel apps as mentioned before.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 595 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering its prepaid plan with 56 days of validity and in this plan, customers get 100 SMS free with 2GB of 4G data per day. You also get unlimited calling to any network in this pack. Apart from this, Vi customers will also get access to ZEE5 Premium and Vi app where customers get access to more content.